Road Theatre Company Establishes New Complimentary Ticket Program For High School Students!

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, have established an ongoing program to offer High School Students complimentary tickets to any Road Theatre Company production.

Students must make a reservation and provide student ID at the box office. Comments Taylor Gilbert and Sam Anderson, "The Road is excited to be able to bring this program to life! We had been offering these tickets on a limited basis starting in 2019 but due to some additional funding we are able to offer the program to the public year-round."

The Road Theatre Company is currently presenting NOWHERE ON THE BORDER, written by Carlos Lacámara and directed by Stewart J. Zully. NOWHERE ON THE BORDER runs through Sunday, March 8 at the Road Theatre on Magnolia, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

A border watch volunteer confronts a Mexican man who claims to be looking for his missing daughter. Set in a hostile wasteland between nations, NOWHERE ON THE BORDER reveals the personal dramas that drive people to cross borders both physical and emotional.

Performances are Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. Ticket prices are $34; Students and Seniors are $15.00; Previews are $15.00. Sunday Performances are Pay-What-You-Can. High School Students are Free with ID. For tickets, please call 818-761-8838 or visit www.RoadTheatre.org to purchase tickets online or to view complete schedule.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You