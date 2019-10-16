Rita Moreno, Gina Torres And Laurie Hernandez Announced As 2020 Tournament Of Roses Grand Marshals

Rita Moreno, Gina Torres and Laurie Hernandez were announced today as the 2020 Grand Marshals by Tournament of Roses President Laura Farber. They will ride in the 131st Rose Parade presented by Honda, themed "The Power of Hope" and join in the pre-game celebration of the 106th Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual both are held on January 1, 2020.

"The 2020 theme is 'The Power of Hope.' With hope, we can aspire to do better and inspire others to reach higher; hope never quits; with hope anything, in fact everything is possible," Farber shared. "Rita Moreno, Gina Torres, and Laurie Hernandez epitomize hope. Through their talent, efforts, persistence, and dedication, they have achieved excellence and have given back to the world stories of hope, dreams fulfilled, dignity, respect and inspiration. They have provided el Poder de La Esperanza para todo el mundo!"

The Tournament of Roses is a volunteer organization that hosts America's New Year Celebration with the Rose Parade presented by Honda, the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual and a variety of accompanying events. The Association's 935 volunteer members supply more than 80,000 hours of manpower, which will drive the success of 131st Rose Parade, themed "The Power of Hope," on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, followed by the 106th Rose Bowl Game. For more information, visit www.tournamentofroses.com.





