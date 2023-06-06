RimoVision Group to Present TOTALLY RIDICULOUS, ABSOLUTELY POSSIBLE: A Sci-Fi Dark Comedy Original Play

RimoVision Group will present its newest production, "Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible." This original sci-fi dark comedy will take the stage at Bold Theatre's exciting new pop-up location at Level Up Studio in the heart of Signal Hill, California. It will premiere on June 24, 2023.

Written and directed by the talented Ray Hanna, "Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible" promises to deliver a thrilling and hilarious experience like no other. this production is set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of wit, imagination, and offbeat storytelling. In this story, The Canadian Dream, takes place in the year 2040, when the world has drastically changed, and Americans are on a quest for a better life north of the border. Follow the journey of a determined Californian girl as she sets out with hope and enthusiasm, only to unexpectedly become the patriarch of a secretive, wealthy, and powerful family.

The cast features a lineup of extraordinary actors who will bring these eccentric characters to life. Spring Ferrara takes (on the role of Mallory Hope and Darnall Assrar ), Todd Martinez (playing Dewin), Jane Ellen O'rear (as Raven Assrar), Wandalese Miranda (as Jezebel), Jasper Peter Pershing (as Sam and Ned), and Gregor Haley (as Dr. Jesse). Adding another layer of uniqueness to the performance, original music by Blair Toma, and Costumes by Carolina Toma.

Behind the scenes, Jaclyn Gehringer takes on the role of Stage Manager, ensuring a seamless production, while Ali T. supports as Assistant Stage Manager. Margo Fernandez as the Production Assistant and Marketing Manager, ensuring that audiences are in for an unforgettable experience both on and off the stage.

With a limited run of only seven live shows, "Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible" is designed to create an intimate and immersive experience for theater enthusiasts. To maintain the close connection between the performers and the audience, each show will have only fifty seats available.

Additional information and Tickets for this extraordinary production can be purchased exclusively at Click Here. Don't miss your chance to secure a seat for this captivating and hilarious sci-fi dark comedy extravaganza!

About RimoVision Group: RimoVision Group is a theatrical production company dedicated to bringing original, relevant, and imaginative works to the stage. With a focus on pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo, RimoVision Group aims to captivate and inspire audiences with unique storytelling experiences.

About Bold Theatre: Bold Theatre is a pioneering theater company that prides itself on showcasing thought-provoking productions that engage, challenge, and entertain. With its new pop-up location at Level Up Studio, Bold Theatre aims to create an intimate and up-close theatrical experience, allowing audiences to connect deeply with the performances.