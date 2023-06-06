RimoVision Group to Present TOTALLY RIDICULOUS, ABSOLUTELY POSSIBLE: A Sci-Fi Dark Comedy Original Play

It will premiere on June 24, 2023.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert Photo 3 Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert
Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Photo 4 Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Bowl

RimoVision Group to Present TOTALLY RIDICULOUS, ABSOLUTELY POSSIBLE: A Sci-Fi Dark Comedy Original Play

RimoVision Group to Present TOTALLY RIDICULOUS, ABSOLUTELY POSSIBLE: A Sci-Fi Dark Comedy Original Play

RimoVision Group will present its newest production, "Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible." This original sci-fi dark comedy will take the stage at Bold Theatre's exciting new pop-up location at Level Up Studio in the heart of Signal Hill, California. It will premiere on June 24, 2023.

Written and directed by the talented Ray Hanna, "Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible" promises to deliver a thrilling and hilarious experience like no other. this production is set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of wit, imagination, and offbeat storytelling. In this story, The Canadian Dream, takes place in the year 2040, when the world has drastically changed, and Americans are on a quest for a better life north of the border. Follow the journey of a determined Californian girl as she sets out with hope and enthusiasm, only to unexpectedly become the patriarch of a secretive, wealthy, and powerful family.

The cast features a lineup of extraordinary actors who will bring these eccentric characters to life. Spring Ferrara takes (on the role of Mallory Hope and Darnall Assrar ), Todd Martinez (playing Dewin), Jane Ellen O'rear (as Raven Assrar), Wandalese Miranda (as Jezebel), Jasper Peter Pershing (as Sam and Ned), and Gregor Haley (as Dr. Jesse). Adding another layer of uniqueness to the performance, original music by Blair Toma, and Costumes by Carolina Toma.

Behind the scenes, Jaclyn Gehringer takes on the role of Stage Manager, ensuring a seamless production, while Ali T. supports as Assistant Stage Manager. Margo Fernandez as the Production Assistant and Marketing Manager, ensuring that audiences are in for an unforgettable experience both on and off the stage.

With a limited run of only seven live shows, "Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible" is designed to create an intimate and immersive experience for theater enthusiasts. To maintain the close connection between the performers and the audience, each show will have only fifty seats available.

Additional information and Tickets for this extraordinary production can be purchased exclusively at Click Here. Don't miss your chance to secure a seat for this captivating and hilarious sci-fi dark comedy extravaganza!

About RimoVision Group: RimoVision Group is a theatrical production company dedicated to bringing original, relevant, and imaginative works to the stage. With a focus on pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo, RimoVision Group aims to captivate and inspire audiences with unique storytelling experiences.

About Bold Theatre: Bold Theatre is a pioneering theater company that prides itself on showcasing thought-provoking productions that engage, challenge, and entertain. With its new pop-up location at Level Up Studio, Bold Theatre aims to create an intimate and up-close theatrical experience, allowing audiences to connect deeply with the performances.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
WITCH HAZEL: AN ANXIETY PLAY to Open At The Hollywood Fringe Festival This Month Photo
WITCH HAZEL: AN ANXIETY PLAY to Open At The Hollywood Fringe Festival This Month

Witch Hazel: An Anxiety Play will open at the Hollywood Fringe Festival this month. 

2
HITCHCOCK LANE Premieres at Hollywood Fringe This Month Photo
HITCHCOCK LANE Premieres at Hollywood Fringe This Month

In the past few years or so, acclaimed artistic multi-hyphenate Soda Persi has written a number of short theatrical scripts that featured the real and honest moments of characters experiencing both extreme life changes as well as the sometimes tough and tedious struggles of everyday life. Hitchcock Lane makes its world premiere at Studio/Stage this June as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

3
THE CLEAN HOUSE is at the Long Beach Playhouse Beginning This Week Photo
THE CLEAN HOUSE is at the Long Beach Playhouse Beginning This Week

From award-winning playwright Sarah Ruhl comes this dramatic comedy infused with laughter and magical realism. Married physicians Lane and Charles have hired Matilde, a Brazilian woman, to clean their house.

4
Photos: First Look At FOUR At The Hollywood Fringe Festival Photo
Photos: First Look At FOUR At The Hollywood Fringe Festival

Cle Holly’s deeply moving musical, FOUR — concerning a “chosen family” within a string quartet facing an uncertain future — begins its run at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe this week. See photos from the production.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video VIDEO: Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season Video
David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW Video
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gunhild Carling Big Band
Catalina Jazz Supper Club (6/14-6/14)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-7/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Whose Line Is It Anywho?
Sierra Madre Playhouse (6/11-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exodus: The Shanghai Jews
James Bridges Theater (6/23-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ¡FIESTA!
Bob Baker Marionette Theater (4/01-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nicky and the Angels
Second Stage at the Broadwater (6/03-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Renée Fleming
LA Opera (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TERI RALSTON WITH ALIX KOREY
Coachella Valley Repertory (6/08-6/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FLAMENCO COMPANY MIGUEL BERNAL
Coachella Valley Repertory (7/13-7/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You