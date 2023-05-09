Reimagined DEATH OF A SALESMAN Comes to Sherry Theater

Performances begin May 12.

Death of a Salesman, by legendary playwright Arthur Miller, is arguably the greatest American play of all time, but has never been told quite like this. Opens May 12th at the Sherry Theater at 11052 Magnolia Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601.

Willy Loman always thought that in America, a man simply needs to be well-liked to have fame and fortune come his way. Yet not only did that never happen, the American dream hasn't even come true for the son he adored more than anything. At age 34, Biff is finally ready to speak for himself - and help his mom pick up the pieces left of Willy.

This time around, Willy is black, which raises the question of whether browbeating his white wife Linda is a way of feeling like he's conquered the powerful race. In any case, "one drop rule" or not, Willy's sons are much lighter than him and he can only hope the extra privilege will help them. Yet despite that, and a strapping physique, and the limitless potential he had at one point, Biff's life has been an absolute mess. What happened? The answer will break your heart and tear you apart.

Written by Arthur Miller. Directed by Stephen Juhl. Starring Sammie Wayne, Robin Roth, Aditya Putcha, Hank Fisher, Morry Schorr, Brendan Getches, and Terry Woodberry.

WHERE:

Sherry Theater

11052 Magnolia Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Friday, May 12th, 8:30 PM

Saturday, May 13th, 8:30 PM

Sunday, May 14th, 6:30 PM

Friday, May 19th, 8:30 PM

Saturday, May 20th, 8:30 PM

Running time: 2 hours

TICKET PRICE: $25 online, $30 in person

Appropriate for children 16 and over.




