Regina Spektor Announced for 2022/23 Season at Walt Disney Concert Hall

Regina Spektor has been added to the 2022/23 Season at Walt Disney Concert Hall. She will perform on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 8:30 p.m.

Critically acclaimed artist Regina Spektor is gearing up to release her eighth studio album Home, before and after, on June 24. The Russian-Jewish-American singer, songwriter and pianist got her own sign on the Bronx Walk of Fame, as well as "Regina Spektor Day," proclaimed by Mayor Bill DeBlasio. Spektor has performed at The White House as well as on Broadway and Saturday Night Live, and has contributed to many projects spanning film, television and music, including The Hamilton Mixtape. Her RIAA Gold-certified LP Begin to Hope includes the singles "On the Radio," "Better" and "Samson," as well as "Fidelity," which climbed the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Her upcoming new LP follows 2016's Remember Us To Life, praised by NPR, Entertainment Weekly, New York Magazine, People and more.

Tickets on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. PT.