RUPAUL'S DRAGCON to Introduce Immersive Experiences

Presented by RuPaul and World of Wonder Productions, RuPaul's DragCon LA returns for the 10th ever convention - bringing charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to the Los Angeles Convention Center for the fiercest year yet. The convention will take place Friday, May 1st - Sunday, May 3rd.

RuPaul's DragCon LA comes on the heels of international expansion of the event, with the first ever DragCon UK taking place January 2020. The three-day convention is the world's largest all-ages and family-friendly celebration of drag, and will feature vendors, exhibitors, panel and Q&A sessions, plus appearances from drag stars - including supermodel of the world RuPaul, who will be DJ'ing on the convention floor, and queens from the Emmy-award winning series "RuPaul's Drag Race" Alaska, Jasmine Masters, Scarlet Envy, Eureka O'Hara, Honey Davenport, Jiggly Caliente, Mariah Balenciaga, Acid Betty, Miz Cracker, Nina West, Pandora Boxx, Shuga Cain, Tammie Brown, Trinity the Tuck and more! Additional talent will be announced in the coming months on RuPaulsDragCon.com.

The Los Angeles event will include signings and meet & greets with your favorite Queens, fierce mainstage performances throughout the weekend, exclusive panels, exclusive merch, the popular Kids Zone with Drag Queen story hour, and more.

Friday, May 1st - Sunday, May 3rd, 2020

What:

RuPaul's DragCon Los Angeles

Where:

LA Convention Center - South Hall

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, CA 90015

When:

Friday, May 1st from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Saturday, May 2nd from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Sunday, May 3rd from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm





