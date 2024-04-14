ROCKET MAN: A LIVE ORCHESTRAL EXPERIENCE to Premiere in Los Angeles Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pianist/Singer Michael Sobie premieres his concert ROCKET MAN: A Live Orchestral Experience May 17 in Los Angeles.

The concert features Mr. Sobie's own arrangements and orchestrations of 21 classic Elton John hits. A live symphony orchestra filled with LA's top musicians backs him on classics like "Bennie and the Jets," "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," and, of course, "Rocket Man."

Personal stories and reflections of Michael's career and connections to the music pair with these incredible songs to make this a truly special event unlike many other tribute shows of any magnitude.

Robert Sprayberry conducts the stellar orchestra and St. Monica Catholic Church provides the beautiful backdrop for this concert that's sure to have you singing along.

This show is all ages and family friendly.

Total run time is approximately 2 hours including one 15-minute intermission.

May 17, 2024, 8:00PM

St. Monica Catholic Church

725 California Ave.

Santa Monica, CA

The ticket link and other information can be found at rocketmanorchestra.com ($45 General Admission including fees).