Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RIVERDALE: THE MUSICAL PARODY to Premiere at Bourbon Room This Month

The show will follow the iconic group as they try to solve a murder mystery with a little help from some friends.

Los Angeles News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 01, 2022  

RIVERDALE: THE MUSICAL PARODY to Premiere at Bourbon Room This Month

A new musical parody of Riverdale is heading to Los Angeles for one night only on Monday, October 17th at the Bourbon Room at 8pm. Created by Laura Wiley (Buffy Kills Edward, Sex and the Musical), the show has all kinds of music styles, ranging from country to pop punk to 60's girl group, and will feature a surprise crossover twist. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at stellartickets.com.

The show will follow the iconic group as they try to solve a murder mystery with a little help from some friends. Wiley has written both the book and music for the show, with Alli Miller (Cherry Poppins) directing, and Sarah Wines (Cherry Poppins, Toil and Trouble Burlesque) choreographing. The show will feature Patrick Ortiz (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, West Side Story), Ian Brininstool (Rock of Ages, Catch Me If You Can), Parissa Koo (For the Record Brat Pack, Liv and Maddie) Hayley Orozco, Kim Dalton (Cherry Poppins, Riot Shakespeare), and Jacqueline Emerson (Hunger Games, The Last Survivors).

"It's my first new musical in a while and honestly...I think it's my best work yet. My parody style is all about finding the humor in the characters without sacrificing the love for the subject matter." Says creator Laura Wiley. "This was a passion project with my friends that turned into something truly hilarious and I can't wait for everyone to see what we've been working on!"

Laura Wiley is singer, songwriter and a piano bar entertainer all over the world, most notably at Darren Cris' Hollywood bar Tramp Stamp Granny's. She also streams weekly singalongs on her Twitch channel laurawileypiano. When she's not entertaining behind a piano, teaching music or accompanying singers, she is an accomplished songwriter. Wiley has three albums (can we stream them anywhere) and is currently in production on a fourth. Riverdale the Musical Parody is her fifth original musical parody, following Buffy Kills Edward, Sex and the Musical, Just The Worst and Winter is Coming.

Follow @riverdalemusicalparody on Instagram for news and exclusive behind the scenes content.


TodayTix


More Hot Stories For You


Theatre 68 to Present Political Thriller FARRAGUT NORTH Starting This MonthTheatre 68 to Present Political Thriller FARRAGUT NORTH Starting This Month
October 1, 2022

Theatre 68 will present an all-new revival of Farragut North, the off-Broadway hit play by Beau Willimon (House of Cards) about behind-the-scenes election intrigue.
Parkinson Community Los Angeles To Present Living Artistically with Parkinson's 2022 FundraiserParkinson Community Los Angeles To Present Living Artistically with Parkinson's 2022 Fundraiser
September 30, 2022

Parkinson Community Los Angeles (PCLA) today announced its program for its annual Living Artistically with Parkinson's event for 2022.
Los Altos Youth Theatre Presents HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, JR.Los Altos Youth Theatre Presents HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, JR.
September 30, 2022

Los Altos Youth Theatre will present its fall mainstage musical production, Disney's High School Musical JR.
The Lisa Smith Wengler Center For The Arts At Pepperdine University Presents Delphi TrioThe Lisa Smith Wengler Center For The Arts At Pepperdine University Presents Delphi Trio
September 30, 2022

Delphi Trio kicks off the 2022-2023 Recital Series in Raitt Recital Hall on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 2 p.m.. 
Steve Reich's TRAVELER'S PRAYER Premieres In New York And CaliforniaSteve Reich's TRAVELER'S PRAYER Premieres In New York And California
September 30, 2022

Colin Currie Group and Synergy Vocals perform “A Steve Reich Celebration” at Carnegie Hall in New York (Nov 1) and Cal Performances in Berkeley (Nov 3) in a bi-coastal salute to the composer's 86th birthday.