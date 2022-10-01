RIVERDALE: THE MUSICAL PARODY to Premiere at Bourbon Room This Month

A new musical parody of Riverdale is heading to Los Angeles for one night only on Monday, October 17th at the Bourbon Room at 8pm. Created by Laura Wiley (Buffy Kills Edward, Sex and the Musical), the show has all kinds of music styles, ranging from country to pop punk to 60's girl group, and will feature a surprise crossover twist. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at stellartickets.com.

The show will follow the iconic group as they try to solve a murder mystery with a little help from some friends. Wiley has written both the book and music for the show, with Alli Miller (Cherry Poppins) directing, and Sarah Wines (Cherry Poppins, Toil and Trouble Burlesque) choreographing. The show will feature Patrick Ortiz (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, West Side Story), Ian Brininstool (Rock of Ages, Catch Me If You Can), Parissa Koo (For the Record Brat Pack, Liv and Maddie) Hayley Orozco, Kim Dalton (Cherry Poppins, Riot Shakespeare), and Jacqueline Emerson (Hunger Games, The Last Survivors).

"It's my first new musical in a while and honestly...I think it's my best work yet. My parody style is all about finding the humor in the characters without sacrificing the love for the subject matter." Says creator Laura Wiley. "This was a passion project with my friends that turned into something truly hilarious and I can't wait for everyone to see what we've been working on!"

Laura Wiley is singer, songwriter and a piano bar entertainer all over the world, most notably at Darren Cris' Hollywood bar Tramp Stamp Granny's. She also streams weekly singalongs on her Twitch channel laurawileypiano. When she's not entertaining behind a piano, teaching music or accompanying singers, she is an accomplished songwriter. Wiley has three albums (can we stream them anywhere) and is currently in production on a fourth. Riverdale the Musical Parody is her fifth original musical parody, following Buffy Kills Edward, Sex and the Musical, Just The Worst and Winter is Coming.

Follow @riverdalemusicalparody on Instagram for news and exclusive behind the scenes content.