RIGHT IN THE EYE Comes to Theatre Raymond Kabbaz

The performance is on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm.
Right in the Eye (En plein dans l'œil) from composer-scenographer Jean-François Alcoléa, is a unique live concert performed to the silent, fantastical films of George Méliès featuring three musicians, 50 instruments and 11 of Méliès films. Celebrating its 10th anniversary tour, Right in the Eye will play 14 venues across the United States and Canada from February 29 – March 30, 2024. On Wednesday, February 28 at 8:00pm, Right in the Eye will be coming to Theatre Raymond Kabbaz for one performance only. Tickets are available now at theatreraymondkabbaz.com
Praised by the great-great-granddaughter of legendary filmmaker and cinematographer Georges Méliès, Jean-François Alcoléa has crafted a magical show where a multi-layered and inventive score highlights Méliès’ iconic films.
Featuring a trio of virtuoso musicians, their performance, in and of itself, is a spectacle – as they create music from an extraordinary range of instruments: piano, a soundboard, percussion and guitar; aquaphone (marine harp), theremin, melodica, glockenspiel; and objects of everyday life such as stemware, circular saws, whistles, flying plates and takeaway food lids.
Since its creation in 2014, Right in the Eye has had over 700 performances in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Morocco, Romania, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada, at two Avignon festivals and at the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh. In addition, this 10th anniversary tour features workshops with students of all ages, as well as masterclasses, residencies and special performances for Colleges and Universities across the United States & Canada. For more information, visit https://alcolea-cie.net/en/right-in-the-eye/
Design, compositions, keyboard, melodica, piano frame, objects: Jean-François Alcoléa
Drums, guitar: Fabrice Favriou
Sound, keyboard, objects: Thomas Desmartis
Lighting, sound and video management: Mathieu Lucas
