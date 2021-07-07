RIDE HOME Will Be Performed on Instagram Live By Bombay Theatre Company Next Week

Bombay Theatre Company, Mumbai is collaborating with Los Angeles based writer, Julianne Jigour to stage her 15 minute play - 'Ride Home'- LIVE on their Instagram page on 17 July at 9:30 pm (LA Time). The Indian theatre company has been very active in the pandemic and has already staged around 25 virtual plays on Instagram including one virtual play in New York City and one in Stratford-Upon-Avon, England.

The New York City play written by Sarah Congress - 'The Covid 19 Do-Over Marriage' can be watched here: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CLPaykBhb-m/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

After a date with someone he met online, Fred calls his best friend Billy for a ride home in the middle of the night. Billy reluctantly picks up Fred. As they approach the bridge to cross the bay, their friendship is tested when Billy's resentment collides with Fred's deepest fear.

The cast includes Julio Hanson & Anthony Rutowicz. The play is directed by Raveesh Jaiswal.

Julianne Jigour is an LA-based playwright whose work has been produced by or developed with PlayGround, Theater Masters, the Antaeus Playwrights Lab, the Playwrights' Union, MADLab, and Santa Clara University. A finalist for the Samuel French Off-Off Broadway Festival and a two-time commission recipient from Planet Earth Arts, Julianne has also received grants from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation for science-themed TV pilots.

Raveesh Jaiswal is a theatre director and actor based in Mumbai, India. He is also the founder of Bombay Theatre Company and has over 12 years of experience predominantly in English theatre. He has acted in around 50 plays and directed over 15 plays including two virtual theatre productions in New York City & Stratford-upon-Avon, England. He is known to pioneer virtual theatre in India amidst the pandemic and till date his theatre company has staged around 25 theatre productions virtually in India as well as abroad.

Anthony Rutowicz is a LA/NY Theatre major/actor based in Los Angeles, California. In 2016, he was directed by Steven Berkoff in Eugene O'Neills classic 'The Hairy Ape' at the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble. He was in 'The Serpent' at the Odyssey, which had 2 official performances before being cut short due to the global pandemic. Anthony is a company member of Playground LA and has been doing Theatre with them for some years now, including last season, which was completely on Zoom.

Julio Hanson (SAG-AFTRA) is an entertainer and educator in Los Angeles, dedicating years to bridging African-American and Panamanian roots through music, theatre, dance, and languages. Julio has performed with Grammy-recognized artists Toni Braxton, Prince, Kelis, and La Ley to name a few. Julio has appeared in many feature films, stage productions, and television. Julio is an advisory board member of The Young Shakespeareans, a commissioned writer of The Robey Theatre Company, and founder of The Artistic Activist Collective.