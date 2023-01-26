REDCAT Presents The Wooster Group/Bertolt Brecht: THE MOTHER, February 8-12

From Feb. 8 to 12, 2023, Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT), CalArts' center for contemporary arts in downtown Los Angeles presents The Wooster Group with a new production of Bertolt Brecht's 1932 play, The Mother.



Written in the style of a "learning play" intended to both entertain and to incite social change, Brecht used plain language and songs to tell the story of an illiterate Russian woman's journey to revolutionary action. The Wooster Group's American translation of The Mother uses the vernacular of early Hollywood gangster movies (one of Brecht's favorite genres).



The production features new music by composer Amir ElSaffar, who works across classical, jazz, and Arabic musical forms. The Mother is The Wooster Group's first staging of Brecht, and the result is a dialogue between two influential experimental theater methodologies.





Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9 at 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10 at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12 at 3 p.m.



Ticketing:

$20 for General admission

$16 for REDCAT members and students

$10 for CalArts students, faculty, and staff



Tickets can be purchased at:

