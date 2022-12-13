REDCAT Announces Its Winter/Spring 2023 Season

Looking ahead to an exciting, new year, Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT), CalArts' downtown center for contemporary arts, has announced its Winter/Spring 2023 season of performances, screenings, and exhibitions, presented in-person and online January through June 2023.



"REDCAT's new season continues to engage the urgency and creativity of our present moment, guided by our commitment to equitably distributing experimentation, supporting artists, and sharing their transformative work with Los Angeles," said João Ribas, Steven D. Lavine Executive Director and Vice President for Cultural Partnerships; Edgar Miramontes, Deputy Executive Director & Curator; and Daniela Lieja Quintanar, Chief Curator and Deputy Director, Programs.



The new season features a slate of musical artists defying both genre and convention: On Feb. 3, multidisciplinary artist Dorian Wood's Canto de Todes (Song of Everyone) - a 12-hour composition and installation - makes its worldwide debut. On Mar. 24, REDCAT presents Radical Self-Love, an evening-length work written and designed by bassoonist Joy Guidry. On Jun. 3, composer inti figgis-vizueta shares new work and arrangements in Music for Transitions. And on Jun. 16 and 17, the Grammy-winning PARTCH Ensemble performs Harry Partch's complete masterwork, The Wayward.



Continuing a tradition of innovative theater at REDCAT, The Wooster Group returns with a new production of Bertolt Brecht's 1932 play, The Mother, Feb. 8 to 12. FAC XTRA RETREAT (FXR), a studio art pedagogy-themed performance by seven Asian American artist-educators based in L.A. (Ei Arakawa, Patty Chang, Pearl C Hsiung, Amanda Ross-Ho, Anna Sew Hoy, Shirley Tse, and Amy Yao), debuts at REDCAT on Feb. 17 and 18. From Feb. 23 to 25, next-generation director Monty Cole stages a world premiere production of Adrienne Kennedy's Etta and Ella on the Upper West Side. And Brooklyn-based, Nigerian American performer, choreographer, and writer Okwui Okpokwasili presents her newest work from May 25 to 27.



Amor a la muerte (Love to Death), a traditional yet radical dance work conceived and directed by internationally renowned Samoan artist Lemi Ponifasio, takes the stage April 7 to 9.



Winter/Spring 2023 also sees REDCAT taking part in collaborations with its neighbors along Grand Avenue. On Jan. 28, as part of LA Phil's Humanities programming, documentarian Jon Else and renowned composer John Adams present Land of Gold, Else's film about the making of Adams' opera, Girls of the Golden West. And from Apr. 27 through 30, LA Opera comes to REDCAT with a powerful double bill by Irish composer Emma O'Halloran.



CalArts comes downtown for another spectacular series of events starting on Jan. 20, as the CalArts MFA Program in Creative Writing presents an evening with bestselling author Stephen Graham Jones, 2023's Katie Jacobson Writer in Residence. On Jan. 21, the CalArts MA in Aesthetics and Politics program and School of Critical Studies presents "Staying on the Grid: Platforms, Psyches, and Paths," a day-long conference to discuss the future of the digital. That evening, renowned media theorist, internet critic, and author Geert Lovink takes the REDCAT stage for a lecture about the dark side of the net. And on Apr. 14, CalArts faculty members Sharon Lockhart and Ariel Osterweis present "Talent Show," emerging from their course of the same name and featuring CalArts graduates, undergraduates, alumni, and professional guest artists coming together to put on a bonafide talent show. The season also sees the return of the always exciting annual CalArts Film/Video Showcase (May 2, 4-6), CalArts Writers Showcase (May 7), and CalArts Spring Dance Concert (May 10-11).



The season's film/video screenings feature a wide-ranging line-up, including Le Livre d'image, the last film completed by Jean-Luc Godard (Jan. 30); experimental work from Iranian-born Bani Khoshnoudi (Feb. 13); "Cassandra with a flood in her mouth: A chorus, a riot, a cult, a swarm," featuring multiple works (Feb. 27); Central Asian filmmaker Saodat Ismailova (Mar. 6); After Sherman, a new film from Jon-Sesrie Goff (Mar. 13); Queer Motions, a series of queer shorts (Mar. 20); Herb Alpert Award recipient Terence Nance (Apr. 10); and an evening of films by trans directors Angelo Madsen Minax and Nyala Moon (May 15).



In the Gallery, REDCAT presents visual artist and musical performer Lisa Alvarado with her first solo exhibition in Los Angeles, opening Apr. 1. Alvarado is best known for her free-hanging abstract paintings, which operate as stage sets and artworks simultaneously, and engage with abstraction beyond the parameters of Western art history.



And that's just the beginning for this extraordinary season at REDCAT. For dates, details, or ticketing information, see below or visit redcat.org.