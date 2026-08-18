REALM OF THE RIVER to Make World Premiere With The Roots and Wings Project

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The Roots and Wings Project will present the world premiere of Realm of the River, a new play written and directed by founder and artistic director Jesse Bliss, running Friday, September 18 through Sunday, September 27, 2026, at The Rosenthal Theater at Inner-City Arts.

Close friends enjoy a magic night out. Fun and freedom suddenly take a dark turn when an unforeseen and insurmountable circumstance invokes a mystic force, bringing everyone face to face with the true work of healing. Water runs through the story as a source of danger and restoration, carrying memory and transformation with it. Bliss's writing creates an emotional and mystical landscape that is further brought to life through projections, music, lighting, and atmospheric stage design, transforming the venue into an immersive theatrical world.

Moving between the charged environments of a nightclub and a sacred river, Realm of the River explores female friendship, collective healing, women's freedom, joy, self-determination, romantic love, and our relationship to the divine. The premiere follows The Roots and Wings Project's recent sold-out site-specific Highland Park theatrical tour, Luminous Streets, and continues the company's exploration of ways theater can move beyond a single stage or audience. Prior to the public opening, the play will be presented at the California Institution for Women (CIW), while Bliss will also devote an upcoming hour of Pacifica Radio's Think Outside the Cage to the production and the issues it raises.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, with Sunday matinees at 2:00pm on September 20 and 27. Female DJs will spin as the audience arrives on opening night, immersing guests in the production's nightclub energy from the moment they step into the venue. Located at 720 Kohler Street, Los Angeles, CA 90021, the venue is situated at the intersection of Skid Row and the Arts District in Downtown Los Angeles.

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