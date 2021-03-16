RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON to Be Screened at The El Capitan Theatre

Hollywood's legendary El Capitan Theatre has been hard at work on reopening plans and welcomes guests back to the big screen to see Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon" starting March 19, 2021, shown in brilliant Dolby VisionTM Laser Projection & Dolby Atmos Audio Technology.



Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon" screens Friday, March 19 at 9:00am, 12:30am, 4:00pm and 7:30pm; Saturdays and Sundays at 9:00am, 12:30am, 4:00pm and 7:30pm; and Mondays through Fridays at 4:00pm and 7:30pm. Show times and dates are subject to change.



Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com and at https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats for this engagement are reserved Monday-Fridays $17 adult, $12 child and senior; Saturdays-Sundays $20 adult, $15 child and senior.



See a movie with your friends and family at a private screening for up to 100 guests. Bookings available online at https://elcapitantheatre.com/film-info/private-screening-raya-and-the-last-dragon for select showtimes or contact 818-845-3110 for additional options and packages. Prices vary based on date and time of screening. Private screenings must be purchased 48 hours in advance.



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures to its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting the El Capitan Theatre. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/.

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the last dragon in order to finally stop the Druun for good. However, along her journey, she'll learn that it'll take more than dragon magic to save the world-it's going to take trust as well.



From directors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa, producers Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho, and featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as Sisu. Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Raya and the Last Dragon" will be screened at The El Capitan Theatre starting March 19, 2021.