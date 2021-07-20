QUEER: Drag, Drugs, and a Tick Tock Clock Will Premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2021

Jair Bula in association with Asylum, present Queer: Drag, Drugs, and a Tick Tock Clock opening at the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2021. The story takes you on a journey of self-discovery through the duality of human nature and evolution.

Growing up in the barrios of Barranquilla, Colombia (South America) is not conducive for a queer person to thrive. The very few queer people Jair knew, lived in hiding and departed too early from this world. So, he tried to fit in, he tried to be like everyone else, he wanted to be an exemplary sample of society. But the truth always has a way of coming out.

Written, performed, and developed by Jair Bula, directed and developed by Juliette Jeffers, Queer: Drag, Drugs, and a Tick Tock Clock opens August 14, 2021 at 4 p.m. running through August 26, 2021 at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre - 5636 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038.

Accepting the truth is harder than knowing it sometimes. As shame and guilt weighed down Jair's anxious heart, he discovered drag and drugs. Drag and drugs freed him, allowing him a higher level of self-expression previously self-suppressed. But drag and drugs were only a temporary fix to a much deeper problem. During the 2020 quarantine, he sat in complete isolation, and his healing process began as the Tick Tock Clock of life waved its arms.

For many years, he lived in shameful self-confliction about his queer identity. This internal battle of self-love vs. self-hate is championed by an Angel and a Demon, the world's most ancient adversaries. The demon's voice inculcates fear, and shame. While the angel is a breath of fresh air, who reminds Jair to live in the moment and embrace himself as a person who is worthy of love. Through their battle, he evolved, and this show was born.

PERFORMANCES:

Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 4:00 PM

Friday, August 20, 2021 at 5:30 PM

Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 7:15 PM

Running time: 60 minutes

TICKETS: $10.00 - http://hff21.co/7049