Q Con Comic Convention Set For This Summer

Prism Comics, the nonprofit championing LGBTQ+ visibility, diversity and inclusion in comics, graphic novels and popular media, has announced the 3rd Annual Q Con, Southern California’s only LGBTQ+ comic convention, and Q Con the Podcast.

Q Con will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2024 from 11 am to 6 pm at Fiesta Hall in Plummer Park, 1166 North Vista Street, West Hollywood, California. This year, Q Con is expanding to include more comics creators, cosplayers, panels, gaming, photo opportunities and comics portfolio review by comics professionals for aspiring comics creators. Creators scheduled to appear include David Booher (Killer Queens, Ghostbusters), A.C. Esguerra (Eighty Days); Sina Grace (Superman: The Harvests of Youth), Sam Maggs (Tell No Tales: Pirates of the Southern Seas), Knave Murdock (Transcat); Josh Trujillo (Blue Beetle), William O. Tyler (We Belong), Shannon Watters (Lumberjanes, Hollow), Kendra Wells (Tell No Tales: Pirates of the Southern Seas), Qweerty Gamers and more to be announced.

Also new this year is a weekly Q Con the Podcast hosted by Julian Jetson (Producer/Host, Gay Geeks and Where to Find Them panels) and produced by Chris Riley (Producer, X-Reads podcast, The Uncanny Experience). The podcast will promote all things Q Con and queer representation in comics, cosplay and popular media.

Q Con the Podcast is now live on all podcast platforms including Apple, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Podchaser, Pod Addict and Spotify. Brought to you by Q Con and Prism Comics, Q Con the Podcast bridges the worlds of LGBTQIA+ pop culture and entertainment with a dual-segment format that captivates and educates. Each episode features insightful interviews with industry professionals, followed by discussions with pop culture experts on the latest entertainment news from a queer perspective. Guests include: Tara Madison Avery (We’re Still Here, publisher, Stacked Deck Press); Viktor T. Kerney (We Belong, StrangeLore); A.J. Catalano (production and props designer,Tron: Legacy, X-Men: Days of Future Past); Josh Trujillo (Blue Beetle, Washington’s Gay General).

Q Con is free to the public and family-friendly, providing pre-teens through adults with the opportunity to find a wide variety of comics and graphic novels affirming LGBTQ+ representation at one exciting, colorful event. Q Con will celebrate the amazing diversity of LGBTQ+ comics, games and popular media today and feature creators from indie comics to major publishers. Meet creators, get autographs and sketches, and mix with other comics fans. Cosplay is encouraged. Enter the Q Con Costume Contest for fun and prizes!

Q Con is currently accepting applications for exhibitor tables - seeking LGBTQ+ comic creators, businesses and volunteers. If interested in becoming a part of the 2024 queer comics pride celebration – email Ted Abenheim, President of Prism Comics at ted@prismcomics.org for details.