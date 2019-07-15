Public Tickets On Sale July 15 for UCLA Arts Season

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance's (CAP UCLA) individual tickets for the 2019-20 season go on sale to the public today, Monday, July 15 at cap.ucla.edu, via Ticketmaster, by phone 310-825-2101 and at the UCLA Central Ticket Office.

CAP UCLA presents another remarkable season of theater, dance, music and literary arts housing 41 different programs, of which over half will take place on the UCLA campus, eight will be staged at The Theatre at Ace Hotel DTLA and the remaining at new and returning partners. The Ford Theatres and CAP UCLA will co-present two programs again this season -- Loch na hEala (Swan Lake) from one of Ireland's foremost dance and theatre-makers, Sadler Wells' Associate Artistic Director Michael Keegan-Dolan and visual artist Hassan Hajjaj's My Rock Stars Experimental LIVE!, a musical presentation of his video installation of the same name. CAP UCLA will also partner again with Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center with the remounting of Pina Bausch's extraordinary Palermo, Palermo and with REDCAT to present Adam Linder's The Want.

Highlights will include:

Ain Gordon's telling of the largely unknown story of a courageous gay psychiatrist whose activism made a profound and lasting impact on LGBT civil rights in 217 Boxes of Dr. Henry Anonymous.

THE DAY, by celebrated ballerina-turned-contemporary-dancer Wendy Whelan, "rock star" cellist Maya Beiser, legendary choreographer Lucinda Childs and esteemed contemporary composer David Lang, examines memory, aging, death and the survival of the soul.

Four Quartets, a collaboration from American choreographer Pam Tanowitz, legendary Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho, American modernist painter Brice Marden and Tony Award-nominated actress Kathleen Chalfant creating a thrilling performance from T.S. Eliot's meditations on past and present, time and space, movement and stillness.

Philip Glass and Jerry Quickley's Whistleblower, a look at what happens to life after the whistle has been blown -- in this case through the lens of Edward Snowden.

Jean-Baptiste Barrière and violinist Jennifer Koh's 38th Parallel, a multi-media opera uncovering the impact of displacement and identity on two contrasting Korean immigrant families.

Choreography for Reading Aloud, a truly visceral experience by visual artist MK Guth illustrating the power of the written word and paying homage to Powell Library which, along with Royce Hall, was one of the first buildings to be constructed on the original UCLA campus.

Single tickets to all CAP UCLA performances at The Theatre at Ace Hotel are also available via AXS. You can purchase tickets to CAP performances at the Ace at www.acehotel.com or by calling AXS at (888) 929-7849.

Single tickets for Hassan Hajjaj's at the Ford Theatres are on sale now through the Ford Theatres website at www.fordtheatres.org or (323) 461-3673.

Single tickets for Adam Linder at REDCAT will go on sale in late summer through REDCAT at www.redcat.org or (213) 237-2800.

Single tickets for Pina Bausch at The Music Center will go on sale in October through the Music Center website at www.musiccenter.org or (213) 972-0711.

Photo Credit: Four Quartets by Maria Baranova.





