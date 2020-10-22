Professional Actors Perform TROILUS AND CRESSIDA Scene In Workshop Presentation

Performers include Ross Hellwig, Sapna Kumar, and Marcelo Tubert.

With James Newcomb, Ross Hellwig, SAPNA KUMAR, and Marcelo Tubert, sit in on a final presentation from an October Shakespeare workshop!

If you can't make it live, they plan to record and send out a replay, so be sure to get your ticket to be on the list!

They will present a scene from Shakespeare's Troilus and Cressida, Act 3, Scene 2 - "Pandarus' matchmaking":

TICKETS: https://workingactorsjourney.com/oct27-troilus-cressida

A cast of professional actors, their work has been seen across the country, at such notable theatres as Oregon Shakespeare, Utah Shakespeare, Chicago Shakespeare, and many more. In addition to regional theatre, many of the participants have long and varied careers onscreen as well.

In this presentation:

Learn from all the actors as they work through the scenes

Ask questions of the director, performers and dramaturg

Think of this like an open rehearsal/class/workshop-an updated take on John Barton's "Playing Shakespeare" series! We're excited to bring all these wonderful folks together; it is such an amazing chance to work alongside and learn from such talented artists!

Director James Newcomb: 14 Seasons with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, a founding member of Shakespeare & Company, an Instructor for the UCSD Graduate Theatre Program, and has worked at Utah Shakespeare Festival, Chicago Shakespeare, and Shakespeare Santa Cruz. Marcelo Tubert (PANDARUS), Ovation Award winner: An accomplished voiceover and theatre actor, he is a founding member of the Antaeus Company, and has worked at Yale Rep and Milwaukee Rep. Ross Hellwig (TROILUS), Old Globe/USD graduate: He has worked on leading roles in numerous Shakespeare productions in San Diego and Los Angeles, including Kingsmen Shakespeare.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You