Princess Diana Engagement Photo, Audrey Hepburn's CHARADE Coat, and More Heading to Julien's Auctions

Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM)–the ultimate destination for Hollywood memorabilia auctions–will roll out the red carpet with a grand finale to their four-day event “JULIEN'S AUCTIONS AND TCM PRESENT: HOLLYWOOD LEGENDS” taking place Thursday, December 14th, Friday, December 15th, Saturday, December 16th and Sunday, December 17th in Beverly Hills and online at julienslive.com. The aptly titled Day 4 presentation “Glamour, Grace and Greatness” concludes the year-end auction event and Julien's 20th-anniversary celebration with a collection of some of the most head-turning and star-making pieces of the greatest style icons of all time, created by some of the most acclaimed and revered designers in fashion and Hollywood history. Making a stunning appearance on the auction block this December will be a piece from one of the most iconic images ever taken of Princess Diana: her blush pink chiffon Emanuels blouse worn in her famous 1981 engagement portrait photographed by Lord Snowden (estimate: $80,000 - $100,000).

The blush pink crepe blouse with ruff-like collar and loose pleats to the front, worn by Lady Diana Spencer in her 1981 engagement portrait by Lord Snowden was created by designers David and Elizabeth Emanuel who would famously later design Princess Diana's wedding gown. Diana after becoming engaged to then Prince Charles was introduced to Anna Harvey, the fashion editor at British Vogue from 1977 to 1990, who would advise Princess Diana on the current fashions and suitable designs and accessories to wear for her public appearances. The blouse Diana wears in the portrait by Lord Snowden was on a rack of options presented to Diana and Harvey recalls in Diana Her Life In Fashion by Georgina Howell, "'I don't think she had any idea how many lovely things were out there,' says Harvey. 'Her enthusiasm was contagious.'" Elizabeth Emanuel wrote in her book, A Dress for Diana, that the fashion team at Vogue had assembled a rack of clothing from a variety of designers to present to Diana. According to Emanuel, a client was trying on one of their custom-made gowns and left a black mascara stain on the skirt when taking it off. The Emanuels salvaged The Remains of the dress, using the fabric to make this blouse that found its way onto that rack of clothing presented to Diana at Vogue. Emanuel shared that "When she saw our blouse on the rack she fell in love with it, asked who had made it and was directed to us." The engagement of Prince Charles and Lady Diana was announced shortly after the photo shoot and the image, captured by Lord Snowden, was used as an official engagement photograph that was featured in the February 1981 issue of Vogue. Emanuel sold this blouse from her archive in 2010. This blouse was previously on display at Kensington Palace in London as part of the exhibition Diana: Her Fashion Story that ran from February 24th, 2017 to February 17th, 2019.

Another famous piece is her beautiful, romantic ballerina-length evening dress designed by Moroccan-British fashion designer Jacques Azagury for the Princess of Wales and worn in Florence, Italy April 23, 1985 (estimate: $100,000 - $200,000) (photo left credit: Alamy). The dress with padded shoulder pads features a black velvet bodice with embroidered stars in metallic thread made from Jakob Schlaepher fabric with a two-tier royal blue organza skirt with a sash and bow. The ballerina skirt was the perfect nod to Diana's love of dance and her being a patron of The English National Ballet. Diana would wear numerous dresses and gowns by Azagury; one of her favorites was an ice blue silk georgette mini-dress worn June 3, 1997, to Royal Albert Hall for a performance of Swan Lake.

In one of her most memorable roles as Regina "Reggie" Lampert in the film Charade, Audrey Hepburn epitomized French chic and elegance with her costumes designed by legendary French Couturier Hubert Givenchy such as her iconic Givenchy marigold wool coat (estimate: $20,000 - $40,000) and cream wool Givenchy dress (estimate: $30,000 - $50,000). Other pieces of Hepburn's style hallmarks on offer include a 1950 emerald green, yellow, and black plaid wool blazer with black faille shawl lapel (estimate: $10,000 - $20,000), a 1959 photo-worn tweed coat, and a Givenchy burgundy slip dress.

More costumes worn by “Hollywood Legends” in film noir classics to Christmas musicals will be represented such as the dramatic black satin sleeveless gown worn by Gloria Swanson as Norma Desmond in Billy Wilder's iconic film Sunset Boulevard (estimate: $1,000 - $2,000) (photo left) and the blue and white cotton gingham pinafore worn by Margaret O'Brien as Tootie Smith in Meet Me in St. Louis, co-starring Judy Garland (estimate: $4,000 - $6,000).

In the hunt for the most interesting “lost relics” of pop culture, Julien's and TCM present one of the most remarkable finds this auction season featured in the beloved HBO series and global phenomenon, Sex and the City: the original custom Apple PowerBook G3 laptop used on screen by Sarah Jessica Parker in her role as Carrie Bradshaw. One of the most famous Apple laptops in television history was also discovered to be custom programed to hammer out her memorable articles at the mashing of any keys on the keyboard (estimate: $800 - $1,200).

From one of the most influential costume designers in Hollywood history who won a record eight Academy Awards for her work during the Golden Age of Hollywood, comes a vast collection of Edith Head's greatest costume illustrations as well as her sketches for personal wardrobes of stars such as Bette Davis, many of which are signed by Edith Head. Head's illustrations (range each estimate: $5,000 - $7,000) for Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's, Roman Holiday and Sabrina, Tippi Hedren in The Birds, Grace Kelly in To Catch A Thief and The Country Girl, Elizabeth Taylor in A Place In The Sun and many others will be represented.

JULIEN'S AUCTIONS PUBLIC EXHIBITION AND AUCTION LOCATION

Julien's Auctions

13007 S. Western Avenue,

Gardena, CA 90249

Exhibition by Appointment: Tuesday, December 12th – Thursday, December 14th

Free to the Public – By Appointment Only

JULIEN'S AUCTIONS AND TCM PRESENT “HOLLYWOOD LEGENDS”

“Robots, Wizards, Heroes & Aliens: Contemporary Hollywood Auction, Part I”

Thursday, December 14th

The Beverly Hilton

9876 Wilshire Boulevard

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Evening Sale with VIP Reception at 7:00 pm Pacific Time

“Robots, Wizards, Heroes & Aliens: Contemporary Hollywood Auction, Part II”

Friday, December 15th

Julien's Auctions

13007 S. Western Avenue

Gardena, CA 90249

Day Sale at 10:00 am Pacific Time

“The Big Lebowski: The Complete Storyboards Auction”

Saturday, December 16th

Julien's Auctions

13007 S. Western Avenue

Gardena, CA 90249

Day Sale at 10:00 am Pacific Time

“Glamour, Grace & Greatness: Classic Hollywood Auction”

Sunday, December 17th

Julien's Auctions

13007 S. Western Avenue

Gardena, CA 90249

Day Sale at 10:00 am Pacific Time

REGISTER TO BID

Registration is required to bid in this online auction and can be done in person at the exhibition, or online before the sale at the JuliensAuctions.com Registration page to bid by phone, proxy or in person, or online at JuliensLive.com to bid live online, or by calling (310) 836-1818. For inquiries, please email info@juliensauctions.com or call 310-836-1818.

PLACING BIDS

There are four ways to bid in this sale:

Bid through Julien's Auctions Online Live in Real Time at JuliensLive.com. Bid over the telephone through an auction house representative. Submit a bid in person Enter Absentee bids. Absentee bid forms are included in the back of each catalogue, and are also available by calling Julien's Auctions or online at www.juliensauctions.com.

ABOUT TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES (TCM)

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) is a two-time Peabody Award-winning network that presents classic films, uncut and commercial-free, from the largest film libraries in the world highlighting “where then meets now.” TCM features the insights from Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz along with hosts Alicia Malone, Dave Karger, Jacqueline Stewart and Eddie Muller, plus interviews with a wide range of special guests and serves as the ultimate movie lover destination. With more than two decades as a leading authority in classic film, TCM offers critically acclaimed series like The Essentials, along with annual programming events like 31 Days of Oscar and Summer Under the Stars. TCM also directly connects with movie fans through popular events such as the annual TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood and the TCM Classic Cruise. In addition, TCM produces the wildly successful podcast “The Plot Thickens,” which has had more than 7 million downloads to date. TCM hosts a wealth of material online at tcm.com and through the Watch TCM mobile app. Fans can also enjoy a classic movie experience on the TCM hub on Max.

For more information on Julien's Auctions, go to www.juliensauctions.com.

