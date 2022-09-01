Primavera Sound Los Angeles Announces Set Times And Experiential Programming For Debut Festival

Just three weeks out from its highly anticipated debut, Primavera Sound Los Angeles has revealed a complete look into the immersive elements that will firmly embed the September 16-18 event into the cultural fabric of its host locale while also releasing the set times. Those who have attended the flagship Barcelona event know well that the details that make Primavera experience what it is extend beyond its globally leading lineups onwards to all the senses. Today the tastes, sights, and hidden gems of its California debut come to the light with a sense of local honor and cohesion in mind.

Set times for the debut edition of Primavera LA can be found here. This includes 65 artists playing across four stages throughout three days. This includes the Primavera Stage, Tecate Alta Stage, Barcelona Stage, and Smirnoff Ice Stage.

Primavera's Los Angeles foodie friends may rejoice, as the festival has officially partnered with Smorgasburg, America's largest open-air food market and an utmost champion of the city's independent culinary scene. Since 2016, Smorgasburg has taken over an industrial stretch of downtown Los Angeles on Sundays to showcase the best food the region has to offer. Their hand-curated vendor lineup for Primavera Los Angeles includes pan-fried dumplings from Mao's Baos, Asian Influenced Texas BBQ from Smoke Queen BBQ, chicken wings from a former Jon & Vinny's chef from Two Wings, grilled cheese sandwiches, and raclette from Cheezus, and plant-based Mexican delights from Cena Vegas.

The festival also welcomes one of Los Angeles' most celebrated outposts for music discovery KCRW, in partnership with Beat Swap Meets, as the curators for Primavera's official Vinyl Market. Across all three days the fair will give fans the opportunity to dig through the crates of premiere LA collectors like Driptone Records and Vinyl Obsessions. This will be a large expansive space that will also include artists signing records and surprise vinyl selections. More details on this will be sent to attendees ahead of the festival.

The Flatstock poster show series presented by the American Poster Institute will make its only west coast stop of the year at Primavera Sound LA following a memorable appearance at the Barcelona edition. This ongoing series of exhibitions features the work of many of the most popular concert poster artists working today. Formed in 2002, API and Flatstock's mission ethos revolves around the way concert posters embody the essence of the music and spirit of different eras, as true today as it was in the first explosion of the artform in San Francisco in the Sixties. Twenty of the best poster designers in the world will be selling exclusive prints at Primavera Sound Los Angeles, with fans having the chance to meet them and discuss the art form.

Attendees at Primavera Sound Los Angeles can also enjoy beverages and products from a variety of top brands and companies including Tecate ALTA, Smirnoff Ice & Seltzer, JUST Egg, Jose Cuervo, Hangar 1, Pull & Bear, Red Bull, and more.

The main festival lineup is headed by Arctic Monkeys, reactivated as the new classics they already are, the eternally avant-garde Nine Inch Nails and Lorde as a generational pop icon after returning with Solar Power, but in this poster also shines out the contemporary crooner James Blake, the triumphant come back of Mitski, the rupturism of Arca, the groove nomads Khruangbin, the house muscle of BICEP, the brilliant maturity of Clairo, the resuscitated Darkside, the darkness of King Krule or Low, once again visionaries with their recent HEY WHAT, and over 50 more artists.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, María José Llergo and Amaarae will no longer be able to perform at Primavera Sound Los Angeles. Joining the lineup is Wunderhorse, the alias of British musician Jacob Slater, along with Los Angeles DJs Lights Down Low (Corey Sizemore b2b Richie Panic) and Maddy Maia + Tottie (SOS Music).

A nod to its roots in Barcelona, Primavera In The City also offers an added program to the main festival experience and a chance to see Primavera acts in uniquely LA venues like Hollywood Forever Cemetery, The Echo, and Hollywood Palladium. Artists taking part in these city shows will include New Orleans punk act Special Interest, ambient Canadian electronic producer Tim Hecker, French live performance extraordinaire Jehnny Beth, who also performs with the groups John & Jehn and Savages, and a double booking featuring the Mexico City-based band Little Jesus and American/Colombian rock group Divino Niño. Next up are shows from the Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington project Darkside, experiential Swedish collective Drain Gang (Bladee, Thaiboy Digital Ecco2K, Whitearmor), and iconic avant-pop London band Stereolab. These will be rounded out by shows from Los Angeles R&B vocalist Giveon, award-winning Spanish singer and songwriter Bad Gyal, and Japanese rock band Chai.

Tickets are currently on sale for Primavera Sound Los Angeles, with both single day, 3-day, 2-day, and VIP options still available. Visit www.primaverasound.la for tickets and more information.