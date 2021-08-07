Poway OnStage Announces the Return of its Virtual Field Trip Series

Poway OnStage announces the return of its highly popular Virtual Field Trip series for the 2021/2022 school year. Building on the audience of nearly 475,000 students, families and educators served in 2020/2021, Poway OnStage's expanded offerings will resume in September. The series is grant supported and presented free-of-charge to San Diego County residents. They are available in English and Spanish.



When the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools and performing arts centers in March of 2020, Poway OnStage found itself facing a challenge: how to provide up-close-and-personal experiences in the Arts to students engaged in at-home learning. Conceived and designed by Sharlene O'Keefe, Poway OnStage's Operations and Program Manager, the Virtual Field Trip series was born. The series started with pre-taped performances by musicians, dance companies and theater troupes. O'Keefe then combined pre- and post-show activities designed to both orient students to the discipline being explored and enhance their appreciation of the performance.



"Our Virtual Field Trips are all about Arts integration" says O'Keefe. "The idea was to go beyond simple exposure to the Arts and provide context, hand-on experiences and a chance to apply what they've learned from the performance to other areas."



Enhancement activities are designed to align with State of California Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA) Standards. The series also includes a 3-D tour of the Poway Center for the Performing Arts. In surveys, 99% of teachers rated the curriculum integration as valuable and 93% indicated their intent to continue providing Virtual Field Trips to their students once in-classroom activities resume.



The 2021/2022 Virtual Field Trip series will include partnerships with Southern California Ballet, Grand Pistachio Theatricals and musicians Sonia De Los Santos, Jazzy Ash and more.



For more on Poway OnStage's Virtual Field Trip Series, visit https://www.powayonstage.org/arts-in-education/artsed-onstage/

Schedule:

September 1 - October 30, 2021:

Hispanic Heritage Month with Somos Amigos



October 1 - November 30, 2021:

Catapult Shadow Dance Company



December 1, 2021 - January 15, 2022:

Southern California Ballet's The Nutcracker

January 3 - February 28, 2022:

Layer the Walls (American Immigration Stories)



February 1 - March 25, 2022:

Black History Month with Jazzy Ash



March 1 - April 29, 2022:

Introduction to Instruments



April 4 - May 27, 2022:

MCT's Alice in Wonderland