Playwrights' Arena & Skylight Theatre Company Announce Schedule Changes for 2022

Skylight Theatre Company and Playwrights' Arena announce the cancellation of Fluff by Sigrid Gilmer, originally scheduled to be the second show of their collaborative season. Uncertainty about the Omicron variant and its impact on mounting the production were cited as reasons for the schedule change.

"This was a difficult but prudent decision in reshaping the 2022 season for us," explained producing artistic director Gary Grossman. "We remain committed to working with Sigrid in hopes of mounting a production at a later date."

Apartment Living, by Boni Alvarez, will be the second production of the season. Originally slated to run as the season's third offering, this show is now scheduled to open on March 12th. Previews begin March. 5th, 2022. Apartment Living examines the subtle dynamics of who we feel beholden to during times of crisis. How do we behave in forced captivity, and do we like what we learn about the people we love?

Artistic Directors Jon Lawrence Rivera and Gary Grossman will replace the third show of the season with a soon-to-be announced production. That new play will open in May of 2022, followed by the final show of the season, the world premiere of Lavender Men: An Emancipation Play by Roger Q. Mason. Lavender Men, set to open August 2022, enters a historical fantasia in the life of Taffeta, a self-proclaimed "fabulous queer creation of color," as she invades the private world of Abraham Lincoln to confront issues of LGBTQ+ inclusion and visibility that still challenge us today.This 2022 season continues to focus on nurturing and developing Los Angeles playwrights and their new works. Skylight Theatre Company and Playwrights' Arena puts forth a bountiful offering of award-winning talent in a cross-pollination of two well established Los Angeles theater companies. There will be ASL interpreted performances for all of the plays.

Skylight Theatre Company and Playwrights' Arena are committed to providing and maintaining a gathering place that is free of known hazards. To safeguard the health of the entire community, proof of Covid-19 vaccinations for all employees and audiences will be required. Masks must be worn indoors at all times. Check out the companies' websites to read more about health and safety protocols.