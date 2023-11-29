Playwright Levy Lee Simon To Launch New Memoir At Greenway Court Theatre, December 8

Odyssey Towards the Light, a memoir by Levy Lee Simon (KL Publishing, 2023) will be launched at an event to be held on Friday, December 8,, 2023 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Greenway Court Theatre, 544 N. Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036.

The author, Levy Lee Simon, is an acclaimed playwright, director and actor. His plays include The Haitian Trilogy: For the Love of Freedom (L.A. Times Critic's Pick), The Magnificent Dunbar Hotel (L.A. Times Critic's Pick), The Bow-Wow Club (Lorraine Hansberry Award), The Guest at Central Park West (Audelco Award), and A Heated Discussion- Revisited (currently nominated for Broadway World Awards in six categories). Last summer, he starred in his solo performance piece, Odyssey: Race and Racism, a mix of recollection and fiction.

In the new book Odyssey Towards the Light, Levy Lee Simon's memoir takes us on an odyssey from growing up in Harlem of the 60/70s, to life on HBCU campuses, NYC Theatre, The Roaring 80s, party and drug filled days and nights of the 90s, more theatre, falling into darkness and rising into the light. And this is just Part One (of a projected trilogy of memoirs).

The December 8 book launch event will be hosted by Laura Cathcart Robbins podcast host of The Only One in the Room) and will feature readings by Levy Lee Simon from his memoir and performances from guest artists vocalist/musicians Todd Gardner and Kaylene Peoples.

It's a special occasion, celebrating a special book by a special talent.