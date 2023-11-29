Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Playwright Levy Lee Simon To Launch New Memoir At Greenway Court Theatre, December 8

The December 8 book launch event will be hosted by podcast host Laura Cathcart Robbins.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Review: INHERIT THE WIND at Pasadena Playhouse Photo 3 Review: INHERIT THE WIND at Pasadena Playhouse
Review: 70, GIRLS, 70 at Lonny Chapman Theatre Photo 4 Review: 70, GIRLS, 70 at Lonny Chapman Theatre

Playwright Levy Lee Simon To Launch New Memoir At Greenway Court Theatre, December 8

Playwright Levy Lee Simon To Launch New Memoir At Greenway Court Theatre, December 8

Odyssey Towards the Light, a memoir by Levy Lee Simon (KL Publishing, 2023) will be launched at an event to be held on Friday, December 8,, 2023 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Greenway Court Theatre, 544 N. Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036.

The author, Levy Lee Simon, is an acclaimed playwright, director and actor. His plays include The Haitian Trilogy: For the Love of Freedom (L.A. Times Critic's Pick), The Magnificent Dunbar Hotel (L.A. Times Critic's Pick), The Bow-Wow Club (Lorraine Hansberry Award), The Guest at Central Park West (Audelco Award), and A Heated Discussion- Revisited (currently nominated for Broadway World Awards in six categories). Last summer, he starred in his solo performance piece, Odyssey: Race and Racism, a mix of recollection and fiction.

In the new book Odyssey Towards the Light, Levy Lee Simon's memoir takes us on an odyssey from growing up in Harlem of the 60/70s, to life on HBCU campuses, NYC Theatre, The Roaring 80s, party and drug filled days and nights of the 90s, more theatre, falling into darkness and rising into the light. And this is just Part One (of a projected trilogy of memoirs).

The December 8 book launch event will be hosted by Laura Cathcart Robbins podcast host of The Only One in the Room) and will feature readings by Levy Lee Simon from his memoir and performances from guest artists vocalist/musicians Todd Gardner and Kaylene Peoples.

It's a special occasion, celebrating a special book by a special talent.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Review: FREIGHT at Fountain Theatre Photo
Review: FREIGHT at Fountain Theatre

Per playwright Howard L. Craft, the spirit of the human soul has the capacity to return to earth multiple times until it successfully learns…well…whatever it is supposed to learn. Can’t speak for the soul, but the performer J. Alphonse Nicholson needs no do-overs to embody the five incarnations of Abel Green within Craft’s play FREIGHT. Simply put, Nicholson nails each Green ably, in every possible way. Completely.

2
Cherry Poppins And HRS Productions to Present NIGHTLESQUE BEFORE GRINCHMAS at the Bourbon Photo
Cherry Poppins And HRS Productions to Present NIGHTLESQUE BEFORE GRINCHMAS at the Bourbon Room

Join Cherry Poppins and HRS Productions for 'The Nightlesque Before Grinchmas,' a burlesque musical parody blending 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' and 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas.'

3
James Snyder Brings Holiday Show to Catalina Jazz Club Next Week Photo
James Snyder Brings Holiday Show to Catalina Jazz Club Next Week

Broadway leading man James Snyder will bring his holiday show to Catalina Jazz Club for one performance only on Tuesday, December 5, at 8:30pm, it was announced today by Chris Isaacson Presents and Catalina.

4
CAP UCLA Brings Comedy And Innovative Music To The Nimoy This December Photo
CAP UCLA Brings Comedy And Innovative Music To The Nimoy This December

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance will present two exceptional performances set to mesmerize and ignite the imagination of audiences at The Nimoy this December.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Ever After Take 2: The Further Adventures of Cinderella, Alice, Hansel & Gretel, M. Goose and Their Friends, in Los Angeles Ever After Take 2: The Further Adventures of Cinderella, Alice, Hansel & Gretel, M. Goose and Their Friends,
Santa Monica Playhouse (12/09-12/10)
Punk Grandpa in Los Angeles Punk Grandpa
Whitefire Theatre (2/10-2/10)
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra with Gabriela Montero in Los Angeles Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra with Gabriela Montero
Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (5/24-5/24)
CURRENT: [inti]mate in Los Angeles CURRENT: [inti]mate
Museum of Latin American Art (1/20-1/21)
Esa-Pekka Salonen and Ravel in Los Angeles Esa-Pekka Salonen and Ravel
Walt Disney Concert Hall (12/01-12/03)
UNSTILL LIFE in Los Angeles UNSTILL LIFE
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/09-4/09)
The Boy Who Cried Wolf in Los Angeles The Boy Who Cried Wolf
Smothers Theatre (4/13-4/13)
The Ultimate Flamenco Dinner Show Experience in Los Angeles The Ultimate Flamenco Dinner Show Experience
Alegria Cocina Latina (12/21-12/02)
Bob Baker's Nutcracker in Los Angeles Bob Baker's Nutcracker
Bob Baker Marionette Theater (11/25-1/07)
The Glass Menagerie in Los Angeles The Glass Menagerie
Diversionary Theatre (11/30-12/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You