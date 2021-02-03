Players, Performers, & Portrayers Presents THE PANDEMIC PAPERS ON YouTube.

What will you remember about the year 2020? The Pandemic Papers is a series of monologues inspired by a collection of letters, blog posts, and texts, documenting the lighter side of quarantine.

Based on the blog of the same name, The Pandemic Papers documents Stier's transition from leaving LA, moving in with her parents in San Antonio, TX, and trying to make sense of a world that had just been flipped on its head.

"Every generation has their "big thing" that happens - a life-changing event that affects everybody, and that future generations will ask them about," says Stier. "When I was eight, I interviewed my Great-Grandmother about her life during The Great Depression. I was less concerned about the big events - the things I read about in history books - and was more interested in learning about what her daily life was like during that time."

"History is going to retell the big stories about the pandemic," Stier continues. "I wanted to create The Pandemic Papers so that I could remember the little stories. I want to be able to look back one day and remember how COVID-19 changed every single aspect of my life - from where I lived, to how I entertained myself, to what I ate."

Julia Stier is an LA-based actress and playwright, and has been seen on stages in Los Angeles, New York City, San Antonio, and London. In 2018, her original one-act play Last Night in Town had its Off-off Broadway premiere at the Manhattan Repertory Theatre in NYC, and her play Callback was an official selection for the Valdez Last Frontier Theatre Conference 2020. Additionally, Julia has worked extensively with the theatre company It's Personal, to create multiple solo performance pieces. Julia is the creator and Executive Artistic Director of Players, Performers, & Portrayers, a resource guide for young actors and writers. She holds a BA in Theatre and a minor in Cinematic Arts from the University of Southern California. This production will be directed by Cary Reynolds.

The cast includes Ali Appelbaum, Jordan Broberg, Kale Hinthorn, Jade Janet, Dani Mendoza, Bukola Ogunmola, Francesca O'Hern, and Julia Stier Tickets are FREE. To register, please email players.performers.portrayers@gmail.com for show link.