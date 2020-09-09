Players, Performers, & Portrayers Presents Inaugural Production: The Emerging Playwrights Monologue Showcase

11 new playwrights from Texas, England, California, and Alaska will present their work via YouTube Live.

This October, Players, Performers, & Portrayers will be presenting its inaugural production, The Emerging Playwrights Monologue Showcase. Under the direction of Jordan Broberg, Emily Hawkins, and Cary Reynolds, 11 new playwrights from Texas, England, California, and Alaska will present their work via YouTube Live.

"During this time of uncertainty - especially for creatives - I have had the opportunity to share my work with others thanks to the tireless efforts of various theatre companies, who have striven to find unique ways to keep the arts alive," says Portrayers founder, Julia Stier. "I wanted to, in turn, create that opportunities for others. Thus, The Emerging Playwrights Monologue Showcase was born!"

The showcase will include work by Amanda Andrei, Kerra Apolo, Oliver Boon, Jordan Broberg, Miles Bryant, Blake Fisher, Heidi Franke, Ryan Luevano, Dawson Moore, Grace Sallee, and Julia Stier. i??i??i??

"The mission of Players, Performers, & Portrayers has always been to help early-career artists, and I am so excited to be expanding in this way," says Stier. "I cannot wait for everyone to hear the work of these amazing writers!"

To register for your FREE show link, please visit https://www.playersperformersandportrayers.com/productions.

