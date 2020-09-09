Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Players, Performers, & Portrayers Presents Inaugural Production: The Emerging Playwrights Monologue Showcase

Article Pixel

11 new playwrights from Texas, England, California, and Alaska will present their work via YouTube Live.

Sep. 9, 2020  

Players, Performers, & Portrayers Presents Inaugural Production: The Emerging Playwrights Monologue ShowcaseThis October, Players, Performers, & Portrayers will be presenting its inaugural production, The Emerging Playwrights Monologue Showcase. Under the direction of Jordan Broberg, Emily Hawkins, and Cary Reynolds, 11 new playwrights from Texas, England, California, and Alaska will present their work via YouTube Live.

"During this time of uncertainty - especially for creatives - I have had the opportunity to share my work with others thanks to the tireless efforts of various theatre companies, who have striven to find unique ways to keep the arts alive," says Portrayers founder, Julia Stier. "I wanted to, in turn, create that opportunities for others. Thus, The Emerging Playwrights Monologue Showcase was born!"

The showcase will include work by Amanda Andrei, Kerra Apolo, Oliver Boon, Jordan Broberg, Miles Bryant, Blake Fisher, Heidi Franke, Ryan Luevano, Dawson Moore, Grace Sallee, and Julia Stier. i??i??i??

"The mission of Players, Performers, & Portrayers has always been to help early-career artists, and I am so excited to be expanding in this way," says Stier. "I cannot wait for everyone to hear the work of these amazing writers!"

To register for your FREE show link, please visit https://www.playersperformersandportrayers.com/productions.


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Center For The Arts Cancels Fall Outdoor Performances On Mason Pond Lawn
  • Triangle Players Announces Two Pre-Season Events Opening In October
  • An Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers and Guests John Stamos and Paul Shaffer - Airing Tonight!
  • Virginia Children's Theatre Announces Ann Marie Thorell as the Recipient of the Sarabeth Hammond Scholarship