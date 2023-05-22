Play With Me Supports New Stage Production AMERICAN WHORE STORY

"Play With Me" - a digital collection, presents "American Whore Story," a new stage production written and performed by Naomi Grossman. Directed by Richard Israel. Presented by AWS Entertainment Group and Cracked Pepper Productions.

The media and entertainment world is shifting. Audiences want more than to just be consumers of entertainment and merch. They want to be involved, and be recognized for their involvement. Emmy-nominated actress Naomi Grossman has partnered with Web3 company VRYNT to create an industry-first, fan-interactive experience to fulfill that audience desire and more.

Grossman, best known as fan-favorite "Pepper," the first multi-season crossover character from Ryan Murphy's hit television series American Horror Story, is on the cutting edge of delivering a new type of media and entertainment experience, thereby mixing old and new consumer dynamics. She has created a full fan-experience, a game inspired by actual fan-art, which allows fans to create even more art, and ultimately participate in the creation of her art (ie. her upcoming stage show, "American Whore Story," set to debut in Los Angeles in June. Tickets are available at www.americanwhorestory.com).

Practically speaking, "Play With Me" enables fans to build their own unique collages or "collectibles," using artistically designed cutouts or "components," which are in fact Easter eggs direct from "American Whore Story." As a result, the audience is exposed to the show before its launch to help build hype; then, once they've seen the show, their creations take on a whole new meaning. Finally, they are left with a new connection to the actor behind one of their favorite AHS characters, and best of all, a continued interaction and value-exchange through the collectible, allowing them to continue to engage and participate in the success of the collection, and ultimately, show.

Built to support "American Whore Story," "Play With Me" exemplifies a blend of next generation promotion and marketing, audience engagement, and the creation of a fan economy. "My 'Pepper room,' with floor-to-ceiling fan art, is the first thing I'd run for in a fire," Grossman shared. "My art inspired fans' art... their art has inspired mine... Maybe my art will inspire more? That is my hope- to give back to the fans who made me, and find a way for us to connect and play."

Users purchase "component packs"containing nuggets from the show, which they use to build their own collectible. Grossman further explained, "It's like Mr. Potato Head, except instead of everyone getting the same nose, ears and mouth, users might get my ex-boyfriend's arm, or my first grade-crush's fro... Every component pack is different, each component has a different rarity, and the possibilities they provide to create a unique collectible are only limited by the creators' imagination!" The audience can buy and sell packs, components, and the final collectibles to each other, creating a new, fun way for them to participate in the success of the show and collection.

Besides the knowledge they helped make the show a hit, users also enjoy an array of VIP benefits: an autographed postcard from Grossman, discounted merch at her online store, invitations to participate in her TikTok Lives, monthly one-on-one video calls with her, and bragging rights for helping to create official "American Whore Story" promotional material, not to mention their own unique collectible! Grossman can add benefits to the collectibles in perpetuity, allowing the audience to continue to engage, and the collectibles to accrue brand value.

"This is a perfect example of marketing in a Web3 world: the conversion of consumers into active participants in a fan economy," said Scott Brown, CEO of VRYNT. "We are ushering in a paradigm shift in audience participation with explosive force, and limitless creative options!"

THERE IS NOTHING ELSE LIKE THIS in the old or new media world. Naomi is elegantly weaving a new fan-engagement experience, which is absolutely story worthy among both the media and entertainment industries, and traditional fans of AHS and Naomi alike.

More info at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2243922®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fapp.vrynt.io%2Fdiscover%2Fplaywithme?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1