Pixel Playhouse Presents A Live Interactive Musical Comedy: DEFINITELY NOT CLUE

Definitely Not Clue is an ambitious, interactive murder mystery musical adventure developed for Twitch that combines live and pre-recorded elements with in-chat audience engagement for a truly unique and polished take on digital theatre. Pixel Playhouse founders Graham Wetterhahn and Vijay Nazareth have been developing theatre for a digital age since mid-2019. In addition to Pixel Playhouse, Wetterhahn executive produces After Hours Theatre Company, an award-winning theatre company focused on immersive and innovative new works. Nazareth was a founding member of AVByte, a hugely popular YouTube channel with over 1 million subscribers and over 1 billion views.

Ten years after their high school production of "Clues: The Musical", a group of old drama club friends reconnect over a virtual board game night. However, after one of them goes missing they realize this is definitely not a game of Clue and they need to help their friend from being "canceled" forever. No two nights are the same as the mystery unfolds with in-chat puzzles and unlockable scenes.

This original interactive musical, written by Sara Beil and produced by Wetterhahn, Nazareth, KJ Knies, and Andrew Schmedake, brings together an incredible production team with diverse performers. Including direction by Ryan O'Connor, music direction by Ovation Award-nominated Jennifer Lin, choreography by Jen Oundijan, stream design by Ovation Award-winning designer Andrew Schmedake, puzzle design by Tommy Honton, production design by Shen Heckel, sound design by Tony-nominated Cricket Myers and video design by Blake Rizzo and Lawrence Lagera, and is stage-managed by Shawna Voragen.

The cast includes StarKid veteran Jaime Lyn Beatty (A Very Potter Musical, Wood Boy Dog Fish), Julia Black, Sterling Sulieman, Harrison Meloeny, (One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest: The Immersive Experience) Janaya Jones, Trent Mills (One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest: The Immersive Experience, Evil Dead the Musical), and Matthew Scott Montgomery (Yellow, So Random!), and featuring an appearance by Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls, Cupcake Wars).

Pixel Playhouse is a strong example of the future of hybrid live performances that combine high production value, innovative audience engagement, and narrative-driven online content. They have partnered with Spirit Guides to provide themed cocktails that can be purchased before the show. Performances of Definitely Not Clue are July 10th, 14th, and 17th at 6 PM and July 12th and 19th at 5 PM. All times are PST.

For more information go to definitelynotclue.com

