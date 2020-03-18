Pink Martini Concerts With Pacific Symphony Rescheduled For June

Pacific Symphony today announced that the Pink Martini concerts, originally scheduled for March 13-14, have been rescheduled for June 17 and June 18.

For those holding tickets for Fri., March 13, their tickets will be honored at the Weds., June 17 concert.

For those holding tickets for Sat., March 14, their tickets will be honored at the Thurs., June 18 concert.

For ticket-holders unable to attend on the rescheduled dates, the following options are available:



Patrons donating their tickets back to the Symphony not only receive a tax-deduction, but they also help to ensure financial stability and artistic excellence when the orchestra returns to its regular performance schedule.



Complimentary exchange of tickets to an upcoming performance

Pacific Symphony is waiving exchange fees and-to offer increased flexibility-tickets can be exchanged for performances through Dec. 31. (Exchanges are subject to availability, special events excluded.)

For ticket donations, exchanges or other ticket services, call (714) 755-5799.





