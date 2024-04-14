Photos: We Make Movies Collaborates with The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A team from We Make Movies has collaborated with the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge for the third year in a row. For the challenge, filmmakers have just five days to write and produce a short film (one to five minutes) based on the year’s genre, buddy comedy which was announced at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The films are required to promote disability inclusion.

See photos and watch the film below!

Returning We Make Movies members include producer/ actress- Dawn Grabowski, director/editor/ actor -Michael Beardsey, actress-Meredith Thomas, music supervisor-Keith Tyler, actress - Victoria Ippolito, cinematographer-Patsy Dunn and assistant camera- Sam Dobbins. Joining the team this year as writer and voice actor is Geoffrey Gould.

We Make Movies champions filmmakers by connecting them to a supportive community of like-minded artistic professionals. Their goal is to empower fellow filmmakers, provide a custom experience tailored to the needs of each project and artist, and ultimately bridge the gap between the filmmaker and the business of film.

Actor, comedian and producer Nic Novicki launched the challenge in 2013 in “response to the under-representation of talent with disabilities both in front of and behind the camera.” The challenge hopes to allow aspiring filmmakers to showcase their work and give them meaningful exposure. In 2017, Novicki joined Easterseals Southern California – the nation’s leading nonprofit supporting people and families with disabilities – to expand the event, renamed the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge. In it's 11th year, this year's challenge received a record breaking amount of films including, "Friends with Dental Benefits".