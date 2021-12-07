Photos: The Laguna Playhouse Presents ROBIN HOOD & MAID MARION: A HOLIDAY PANTO
Robin Hood, the ultimate adventure gets a modern makeover twist in this years Panto!
ROBIN HOOD & MAID MARION: A HOLIDAY PANTO directed by Bonnie Lythgoe is now playing at the Laguna Playhouse in Laguna Beach.
Check out photos below!
Robin Hood, the ultimate adventure gets a modern makeover twist in this years Panto! Join the heroic outlaw defending the people as he robs from the rich and gives back to the poor. It's a show packed full of comedy, action, audience participation and set to a soundtrack of Disco hits and dance anthems from the 70's. The 1170's! Book your tickets now for this sheriff-busting, tights-wearing extravaganza.
For more information visit: https://lagunaplayhouse.com/2021-2022-special-performances/robin-hood-and-maid-marion/
Jared Machado Daniel Kim, Michael James Ryan and Tyler Shilstone
Michael James Ryan and Sohm Kapila
James Velasco, Michael James Ryan and Andrew Lynford
Michael James Ryan, Daniel Kim and Sohm Kapila
The company
Jo Osmond and the company
Jared Machado and Michael James Ryan