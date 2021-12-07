Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The Laguna Playhouse Presents ROBIN HOOD & MAID MARION: A HOLIDAY PANTO

Robin Hood, the ultimate adventure gets a modern makeover twist in this years Panto!

Dec. 7, 2021  

ROBIN HOOD & MAID MARION: A HOLIDAY PANTO directed by Bonnie Lythgoe is now playing at the Laguna Playhouse in Laguna Beach.

Check out photos below!

Robin Hood, the ultimate adventure gets a modern makeover twist in this years Panto! Join the heroic outlaw defending the people as he robs from the rich and gives back to the poor. It's a show packed full of comedy, action, audience participation and set to a soundtrack of Disco hits and dance anthems from the 70's. The 1170's! Book your tickets now for this sheriff-busting, tights-wearing extravaganza.

For more information visit: https://lagunaplayhouse.com/2021-2022-special-performances/robin-hood-and-maid-marion/

Jared Machado Daniel Kim, Michael James Ryan and Tyler Shilstone

Michael James Ryan and Sohm Kapila

James Velasco, Michael James Ryan and Andrew Lynford

Michael James Ryan, Daniel Kim and Sohm Kapila

The company

Jo Osmond and the company

Jared Machado and Michael James Ryan


