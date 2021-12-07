Photos: The Laguna Playhouse Presents ROBIN HOOD & MAID MARION: A HOLIDAY PANTO

ROBIN HOOD & MAID MARION: A HOLIDAY PANTO directed by Bonnie Lythgoe is now playing at the Laguna Playhouse in Laguna Beach.

Robin Hood, the ultimate adventure gets a modern makeover twist in this years Panto! Join the heroic outlaw defending the people as he robs from the rich and gives back to the poor. It's a show packed full of comedy, action, audience participation and set to a soundtrack of Disco hits and dance anthems from the 70's. The 1170's! Book your tickets now for this sheriff-busting, tights-wearing extravaganza.

For more information visit: https://lagunaplayhouse.com/2021-2022-special-performances/robin-hood-and-maid-marion/