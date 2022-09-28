Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: THE SEARCH FOR SIGNS OF INTELLIGENT LIFE IN THE UNIVERSE Starring Cecily Strong to Open in Los Angeles

The show Interweaves the seemingly disparate lives of a punk-rock rebel, a socialite, a feminist, and a deceptively insightful observer, among many others.

Sep. 28, 2022  

Jane Wagner's one-woman show "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe" that features "Saturday Night Live" star Cecily Strong opens tonight at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum. Directed by Leigh Silverman, "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe" runs through October 23, 2022. Produced in association with Lorne Michaels and Bill Damaschke, "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe" is presented in association with The Shed.

Interweaving the seemingly disparate lives of a punk-rock rebel, a socialite, a feminist, and a deceptively insightful observer, among many others, the Drama Desk-winning Unique Theatrical Experience "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe" earned Lily Tomlin a Tony Award® for Best Actress in a Play. Now Emmy®-nominated actress Cecily Strong slides through the tour-de-force roles created by the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning writer Jane Wagner who is reimagining the legendary one-person play for 2022. This new production was originally produced by The Shed in New York, NY in 2021.

"I have long been fascinated by the mystical implications of quantum theory," said Wagner. "In truth, my dream was to get the audience to experience the universality of the deep interconnectedness of all living things - with Trudy as the guide... I wanted us to flash on just that thought - that we're all connected." The creative team includes Christine Jones and Mary Hamrick (scenic co-design), Anita Yavich (costume design), Lap Chi Chu (lighting design), Jeff Gardner (sound design), Joseph Whitmeyer (wig design), and Steve Cuiffo (illusion design) with composition by Andrea "Slim" Allmond. The production stage managers include Michelle Blair, Lora K. Powell, and Shawna Voragen.

Tickets for "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe" are currently on sale and start at $35. They are available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 628-2772 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.


