Photos: SPEAKING IN TONGUES by Luis Alfaro to Open at Latino Theater Company
Evelina Fernández, Lucy Rodríguez, Sal López, and Geoffrey Rivas star in Alfaro's commission about a Pentecostal church community facing immigration raids.
The world premiere of 'Speaking in Tongues' by Luis Alfaro opens Saturday in a production directed by Jose Luis Valenzuela. Check out photos of the production.
'Speaking in Tongues' is the latest installment in Alfaro's funny, poignant exploration of life in the small, predominantly Mexican-American agricultural towns of California's San Joaquin Valley. The setting is a Pentecostal church on the edge of a cornfield in Earlimart, a California town off Highway 99 in Tulare County. Hermana Romie (Evelina Fernández), Hermana Cubby (Lucy Rodríguez), Hermano Mando (Sal López) and Hermano Tico (Geoffrey Rivas) share chisme, food, and their devotion to the Apostolic faith. Hermana Romie's husband was the pastor of their church - until he disappeared eight weeks ago. As immigration raids threaten the community and their daughter (Esperanza América) prepares to leave for a secular life in Los Angeles, Hermana Romie claims her own authority, uniting religious devotion with activism and leading the congregation toward collective resilience.
A Chicano playwright born and raised in L.A., Alfaro is the son of farmworkers from California's Central Valley.
'Speaking in Tongues' was commissioned by Latino Theater Company and developed in the company's Circle of Imaginistas playwriting group.
Performances continue through Nov. 15. For more information, go to www.latinotheaterco.org.
Photo Credit: Grettel Cortes Photography
Lucy Rodriguez
Geoffrey Rivas, Lucy Rodriguez, Sal Lopez
Evelina Fernandez, Esperanza America, Geoffrey Rivas and Lucy Rodriguez
Geoffrey Rivas, Sal Lopez, Evelina Fernandez and Lucy Rodriguez
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