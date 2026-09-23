Latino Theater Company Receives $8.5 Million for Round 2 of its National Latinx Theater Initiative

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Los Angeles-based Latino Theater Company has received a five-year, $8.5 million award from the Paul Angell Foundation to continue the company's National Latinx Theater Initiative (NLTI), a re-granting program that provides multi-year general operating support and professional development opportunities for Latinx theaters and ensembles across the United States and Puerto Rico.

The NLTI launched in 2023 with $12.4 million in support from national and local foundations. This funding from the Paul Angell Foundation puts the initiative on track to operate for a full eight years. NLTI leaders will continue fundraising with a goal of raising a total of $15 million for the initiative from October 2026 to September 2031.

The NLTI re-granting program has supported the financial stability and sustainability of Latinx theater companies and ensembles while raising their national profile. In Round 1, 52 theaters and ensembles from across the United States and Puerto Rico were selected through a two-tier peer-review process to receive three-year grants.

Multi-year general operating support allows NLTI grantees to address challenges and pursue new opportunities. In addition, NLTI offers professional development programs that strengthen grantees' administrative and financial capacity. The five-year effort will encourage grantees to diversify their income sources and build greater long-term sustainability beyond the initiative's conclusion in 2031.

Round 2 of the NLTI begins this October with a new request for proposals. Most Round 1 grantees are expected to have an opportunity to apply for continued support, while the initiative will also welcome new organizations in the field.

Latino Theater Company artistic director José Luis Valenzuela and internationally recognized arts administrator Olga Garay-English will continue to serve as directors of the initiative during the next five years. A nine-member national steering committee of Latinx theater professionals from across the country and Puerto Rico will guide the initiative's structure and policies.

In addition to Valenzuela and Garay-English, the steering committee includes Jacqueline Flores, formerly with the Latinx Theatre Commons in Boston, MA; Tony García of Su Teatro in Denver, CO; Miranda González of Urban Theater Company in Chicago, IL; Abel Lopez of GALA Hispanic Theatre in Washington, D.C.; David Lozano of Cara Mia Theatre in Dallas, TX; Rosalba Rolón of Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater in New York; and Mari Torres of the Puerto Rico Arts Council.

National Latinx anchor producing theaters with annual budgets over $250,000 and at least 15 years of programming will be eligible for grants ranging from $75,000 to $120,000 per year. Local Latinx anchor producing theaters with annual budgets of $250,000 and under and at least five years of programming will be eligible for grants ranging from $25,000 to $60,000 annually.

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