Photos: Photos: First Look at Vivian Reed & More in BLUES IN THE NIGHT

BLUES IN THE NIGHT evokes the misery and humor of life, love and the dogged determination to do more than just survive.

Nov. 18, 2021  

Ebony Repertory Theatre in Association with International City Theatre is presenting the Tony and Olivier Award-nominated musical BLUES IN THE NIGHT, conceived by Sheldon Epps, directed by ERT Producing Artistic Director Wren T. Brown, choreographed by Keith Young, and music directed by William Foster McDaniel.

The show runs November 12 through December 5, 2021 at The Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4718 West Washington Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Set in 1948 in a Chicago hotel that has seen better days, the interwoven stories of BLUES IN THE NIGHT evoke the misery and humor of life, love and the dogged determination to do more than just survive. The drama reveals itself through glorious songs by Bessie Smith, Duke Ellington, Johnny Mercer, Alberta Hunter, Harold Arlen, Jimmy Cox, Ida Cox and more.

This luminary cast of four stars two-time Tony Award-nominee Vivian Reed (Broadway's Bubbling Brown Sugar, The High Rollers Social and Pleasure Club) as The Lady from the Road, also starring Ovation Award-winner Karole Foreman (ERT's Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, A Little Night Music) as The Woman of the World, Jenna Byrd (Recorded in Hollywood at the Kirk Douglas Theatre) as The Girl with a Date, and Parris D. Mann (Broadway's Riverdance) as The Man in the Saloon.

For more information visit: EbonyRep.org

Photo credit: Craig Schwartz

Karole Foreman

Jenna Byrd, Vivian Reed, Karoke Foreman

Jenna Byrd, Vivian Reed, Karole Foreman

Vivian Reed

Vivian Reed

Vivian Reed

Vivian Reed, Parris D. Mann

Parris D. Mann

Parris D. Mann

Parris D. Mann, Jenna Byrd, Karole Foreman, Vivian Reed

Karole Foreman

Karole Foreman

Karole Foreman

Karole Foreman, Vivian Reed, Jenna Byrd

Karole Foreman, Jenna Byrd, Vivian Reed

Jenna Byrd

Jenna Byrd

Jenna Byrd, Karole Foreman


