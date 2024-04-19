Photos: Pat Kinevane's KING Opens Tonight At The Odyssey Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Odyssey Theatre Ensemble welcomes back Olivier Award-winning Irish trio Fishamble: The New Play Company, writer/performer Pat Kinevane and director Jim Culleton, with the West Coast premiere of “King” for a limited, three-week engagement beginning tonight and running through May 5. Check out the photos, below.

Luther, a man from Cork named in honor of his Granny’s hero, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., only leaves his apartment for essential journeys — and to perform as an Elvis impersonator. Luther struggles to live life to the fullest in this deeply moving exploration of prejudice, privilege and resilience.

The Odyssey has become Fishamble’s home on the West Coast, previously hosting unforgettable runs of Kinevane’s four previous solo shows, each directed by Culleton: Forgotten (Irish Times Theatre Award nominee), Silent (Scotsman Fringe First, Herald Angel and Brighton Argus Angel awards), Underneath (Scotsman Fringe First and Adelaide Fringe awards), and Before (Herald Archangel Award winner).

For more information and to purchase tickets, call (310) 477-2055 or go to OdysseyTheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Ste Murray and Maurice Gunning