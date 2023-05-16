Photos: Marissa Jaret Winokur Visits the Tour of HAIRSPRAY

Yesterday, May 14th 2023 , Andrew Levitt aka Nina West hosted Tony Award Winning actress and original Hairspray on Broadway cast member.
POPULAR
Yesterday, May 14th 2023 , Andrew Levitt aka Nina West hosted Tony Award Winning actress and original Hairspray on Broadway cast member, Marissa Jaret Winokur, at the Dolby Theater for the 20th Anniversary Tour of Hairsrpay.
Marissa in a stunning white sequin dress watched the show for what she exclaimed was "the first time EVER watching it from an audience perspective".
Marissa met Nina West (Edna Turnblad), Niki Metcalfe (Tracy) and Ralph Prentice Daniel (Wilbur Turnblad) backstage at intermission and then post show posed for pictures with the whole cast and crew still in their full costumes.
Check out photos below!
Photo Credit: Max Fleury
Marissa Jaret Winokur and Nina West
Marissa Jaret Winokur and Niki Metcalfe
Emery Henderson, Niki Metcalfe, Nina West, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Nick Cortazzo
Niki Metcalfe, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Nina West, Ralph Prentice Daniel
Marissa Jaret Winokur and Nina West
Marissa Jaret Winokur and Nina West
Marissa Jaret Winokur, Nina West
Marissa Jaret Winokur, Nina West
Cast
Cast
Videos
|The Merchant of Venice (Annotated), or In Sooth I Know Not Why I Am So Sad
FCCLA (5/12-5/21)
|Death of a Salesman
Sherry Theatre (5/12-5/20)
|Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)
|For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|Mothers and Sons
Morgan-Wixson (5/13-5/28)
|Marty and the Hands that Could
Watts Labor Community Action Committee (4/28-5/21) CAST
|The Book of Will
A Noise Within (5/07-6/04)
|MOMIX: Alice
Ahmanson Theatre (5/19-5/21)
|Ghosts Can't Pay Rent
The Actors Company - The Other Space Theatre (6/04-6/24)
|Alonzo King Lines Ballet: Deep River
The Wallis (6/09-6/10)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You