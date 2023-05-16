Photos: Marissa Jaret Winokur Visits the Tour of HAIRSPRAY

Yesterday, May 14th 2023 , Andrew Levitt aka Nina West hosted Tony Award Winning actress and original Hairspray on Broadway cast member.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 2 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
DISROBED returns to the Hollywood Fringe Festival Photo 3 DISROBED returns to the Hollywood Fringe Festival
Review: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Pasadena Playhouse Photo 4 Review: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Pasadena Playhouse

Yesterday, May 14th 2023 , Andrew Levitt aka Nina West hosted Tony Award Winning actress and original Hairspray on Broadway cast member, Marissa Jaret Winokur, at the Dolby Theater for the 20th Anniversary Tour of Hairsrpay.

Marissa in a stunning white sequin dress watched the show for what she exclaimed was "the first time EVER watching it from an audience perspective".

Marissa met Nina West (Edna Turnblad), Niki Metcalfe (Tracy) and Ralph Prentice Daniel (Wilbur Turnblad) backstage at intermission and then post show posed for pictures with the whole cast and crew still in their full costumes.

Check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Max Fleury



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

Interview: Playwright Elizabeth Dement of NO PLACE LIKE GANDERSHEIM at Skylight Theatre Photo
Interview: Playwright Elizabeth Dement of NO PLACE LIKE GANDERSHEIM at Skylight Theatre

In the spirit of their 40th season with its focus on Her Vision, Her Voice, Skylight Theatre Company is presenting the second of three new plays by female playwrights and directors, Elizabeth Dement's No Place Like Gandersheim, directed by Randee Trabitz. Opening on May 20, the play features an all-female creative and production team. I was curious to find out the inspiration for Dement's lead character Roz, the time-traveling aspect of the play, and what insights the playwright learned along the way about women in the entertainment industry.

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Announces 2023 Summer Tour Photo
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Announces 2023 Summer Tour

Actor, author and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco announced 'Sebastian Maniscalco Live!' today. Produced by Live Nation, the 6-city tour kicks off on July 20th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Highland, Airway Heights, Reno and more before wrapping up in Wheatland, CA at Hard Rock Live on August 19th.

Christopher Street West Association Announces Grand Marshals And Details For 202 Photo
Christopher Street West Association Announces Grand Marshals And Details For 2023 LA PRIDE PARADE & VILLAGE 

Today, Christopher Street West Association (CSW) – the 501(c)3 nonprofit that has produced the iconic LA Pride celebration for more than 50 years – announces its trio of grand marshals to be celebrated at the LA Pride Parade on Sunday, June 11 taking place at its original historic location in Hollywood.

LOVE IS A BATTLEFIELD Returns To The Hollywood Fringe Festival This June Photo
LOVE IS A BATTLEFIELD Returns To The Hollywood Fringe Festival This June

Quick-witted humor, an intense, compelling storyline with a Quentin Tarantino edge, and a Jerry Springer vibe, Love Is A Battlefield takes place in the 1990's at a college campus in Pennsylvania. Love is a Battlefield is about a group of college friends, sex and accountability for that sex. Ryan is a college student, living his best life, with an amazing circle of close friends, however, Ryan doesn't know yet if he's gay. 


More Hot Stories For You

Christopher Street West Association Announces Grand Marshals And Details For 2023 LA PRIDE PARADE & VILLAGE Christopher Street West Association Announces Grand Marshals And Details For 2023 LA PRIDE PARADE & VILLAGE 
LOVE IS A BATTLEFIELD Returns To The Hollywood Fringe Festival This JuneLOVE IS A BATTLEFIELD Returns To The Hollywood Fringe Festival This June
Richard Shelton to Present SINATRA: RAW at The Hollywood Fringe Festival in JuneRichard Shelton to Present SINATRA: RAW at The Hollywood Fringe Festival in June
Holocaust Museum LA to Present SWEET HOME SWEET: A STORY OF SURVIVAL, MEMORY AND RETURNSHolocaust Museum LA to Present SWEET HOME SWEET: A STORY OF SURVIVAL, MEMORY AND RETURNS

Videos

Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal Video
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Merchant of Venice (Annotated), or In Sooth I Know Not Why I Am So Sad
FCCLA (5/12-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Death of a Salesman
Sherry Theatre (5/12-5/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mothers and Sons
Morgan-Wixson (5/13-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marty and the Hands that Could
Watts Labor Community Action Committee (4/28-5/21)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book of Will
A Noise Within (5/07-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MOMIX: Alice
Ahmanson Theatre (5/19-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ghosts Can't Pay Rent
The Actors Company - The Other Space Theatre (6/04-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alonzo King Lines Ballet: Deep River
The Wallis (6/09-6/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound