Photos: Leonard Maltin Emcees THE WALTONS Cast 50th Anniversary Reunion at The Hollywood Museum

Donelle Dadigan (Founder/President of the Hollywood Museum in the Historic Max Factor Bldg) brought the cast of TV's most celebrated family, THE WALTONS, together at the Hollywood Museum for an afternoon of fun and photos with fans. Following a cast Q&A with emcee, Hollywood film and TV critic, Leonard Maltin, fans experienced The Waltons Exhibit, with full support and participation by Warner Brothers Archivists. Included among the items on display are original costumes, props from the set, landmark scripts, cast-loaned collectables, Emmy Awards, Earl Hamner's (Waltons Creator) typewriter used to write the now legendary series, and so much more.

Joining Donelle Dadigan as original Waltons family cast member come together, including, Michael Learned (Olivia Walton), Richard Thomas (John-Boy Walton), Judy Norton (Mary Ellen Walton), Jon Walmsley (Jason Walton - Via Zoom from UK), Mary McDonough (Erin Walton - Via Video), Eric Scott (Benjamin Walton), Kami Cotler (Elizabeth Walton), as well as members of the supporting cast and guest stars, including Moosie Drier (Georgie), Cissy Wellman (Sissy Walker Tucker), Mayf Nutter (Bobby Bigelow) Lee Purcell (Bobby Strom), Keith Coogan (Jeffrey Burton), Ivy Jones (Ann Harris-Norton), Ellen Geer (Will Geer's daughter and portrayed Ronie Cotter / Eva Mann), with additional names to be announced as they confirm. These and other celebrity guests, friends, and fans are confirmed to gather including, Christopher Knight (The Brady Bunch), Susan Olsen (The Brady Bunch), George Chakiris (West Side Story), Sam Harris (Recording Artist), Ilene Graff (Mr Belvedere), Amy Yasbeck (The Mask), Kate Linder (Y&R), Carolyn Hennesy (Jessie/GH/True Blood), Nancy Harding (Crown Price of Christmas), Geri Jewell (Facts of Life/Deadwood), Anson Williams (Happy Days & Mayor of Ojai), will gather to celebrate one of TV's most enduring families.



As a young man growing up in Schuyler Virginia, Earl Hamner dreamed of becoming a writer. He felt a desire, perhaps a need, to put to paper his feelings and experiences living in the Blue Ridge Mountains during the Depression. The life of that young man became the basis for John-Boy, the central character of The Waltons. Earl eventually moved to New York City to work at NBC Radio and to complete his first novel: "Fifty Roads to Town", which was followed by the best seller "Spencer's Mountain," which was made into a Warner Brothers film starring Henry Fonda and Maureen O'Hara. Following many successful series hits including "The Twilight Zone" and "CBS Playhouse," as well as feature film adaptations of "Charlotte's Web," "Where The Lilies Bloom" and "Palm Springs Weekend," the predecessor to "The Waltons," "The Homecoming" was published in 1970 and became the basis for the beloved CBS Christmas special starring Richard Thomas, Patricia Neal and Edgar Bergen in the two-hour Christmas special, which led to the highly successful TV series. Their stories and those of each of the participating cast, will be uncovered and shared with fans ... many for the first time ... as we discover why Americans, and the rest of the world (still in reruns in over 150 countries), have been so overwhelmingly intrigued with the life of a Depression-era family in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains and their life on this wholesome series.

The Hollywood Museum, located in the historic Max Factor Building is the official museum of Hollywood and a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation showcasing more than 10,000 Authentic Show Business Treasures, spotlighting 100 years of Hollywood history - from the Silents to Talkies, Hollywood's Golden Era and Film Noir, Television and its Pioneer Years, through the rebellious 60s, special effects 70s, evolving 80s, involved 90s, technological 2000s, and beyond to current day heartthrobs! The Hollywood Museum's exhibits showcase the best in film, network and cable television, and new digital platforms featuring iconic and fan favorites! The Hollywood Museum offers visitors the most extensive collection of Hollywood memorabilia in the world - featuring the glamour of Hollywood legends and stars - past, present and in the making. The Hollywood Museum includes one-of-a-kind costumes, props, photographs, scripts, stars' car collections, personal artifacts, posters, and memorabilia from favorite stars, films and TV shows. Located in the heart of Hollywood, at the corner of Hollywood Blvd and Highland Ave, just steps from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Hollywood Museum has been named the #1 top tourist attraction in Hollywood by LA Weekly and recently the #1 spot on "Things to Do" by leading travel bloggers, as well as one of the "Top 10" Museums in LA by the LA Tourism and Convention Board and Trip Advisor.