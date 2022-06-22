Photos: LEGIT MARRIED Claims Audience Award For Best Web Pilot At Dances With Films 2022

The comedy web pilot Legit Married had a strong showing to a sold out theater at the 25th annual Dances with Films festival in Los Angeles, claiming the Audience Award for Best Web Pilot.

The pilot from creator/writer trio Ahsan Ali, Lisa Jill Anderson and Stephen Brown and directed by Chelsea Gonzalez tells the story of Ali, a Pakistani immigrant with big dreams of making it as an actor (played by Ali) who enters into a green card marriage with Natalie, his privileged American friend (Anderson). Over the course of three days, the friends scramble to move in together, stage a photoshoot of their entire fake relationship, and prepare for their upcoming interview with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. A heated argument the night before the interview leaves Ali wondering if Natalie will show up.

Legit Married the web pilot derives from Ali, Anderson and Brown's half-hour television pilot of the same name. The television pilot was recently named a finalist at the Austin Television Festival Pitch Competition.

Now in its 25th year, DWFLA is a festival celebrating the best of the best in independent film, which is based at the TCL Chinese Theatre. The entire festival ran from June 9-19. Closing out the festival was the thriller Ghostwritten, starring Jay Duplass.