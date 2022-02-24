Photos: Kentwood Players Presents CLUE

Kentwood Players presents the murder mystery comedy CLUE, adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price based on the Paramount Pictures Motion Picture, based on the Hasbro board game Clue.

Directed by Daniel Kruger and produced by Alison Boole, Michele Selin and Brian Wells for Kentwood Players, with rights secured from Broadway Licensing. Featured in the cast (in alphabetical order) are Ben Billand, Nathan Gebhard, Michael Mullen, Aidan Petoyan, Anica Petrovic, Catherine Rahm, Jennifer Sanchez, Kaitlyn Schott, Sean Spencer, and Amanda Webb.

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie, which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is a hilarious farce meets murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where blackmail and murder are on the menu! When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth (the butler), Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. CLUE is the comedy whodunit that will leave audience members in stitches as they try to figure out... WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045. Friday, March 18 through Saturday, April 9, 2022 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 PM

Reserved seat tickets are $22 with a $2 discount for seniors and students, available by either visiting www.kentwoodplayers.org to purchase online and book your reserved seats, emailing the box office at boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org or calling (310) 645-5156.

All messages will be answered in the order received to confirm your ticket order. Available tickets will be sold at the box office beginning a half hour prior to each performance. There will be a pay-what-you-can performance on Saturday, March 19 at 2pm only. Everyone ages 12+ must show proof of vaccination and photo ID for admittance and is required to properly wear a mask while inside the Westchester Playhouse (unless performing onstage).