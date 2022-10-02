Photos: Inside the Los Angeles Premiere of BELOW THE BELT

Director/Producer Shannon Cohn, along with executive producers Rosario Dawson and Corinne Foxx hosted the Los Angeles Premiere of BELOW THE BELT on Saturday, October 1 at the Directors Guild of America in Hollywood. The film is also executive produced by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Mae Whitman.

Guests a last night's premiere included film subjects including Mary Alice Hatch, Emily Hatch Manwaring, Dr. Iris Orbuch, Jenneh Rishe, plus special guests including Jamie Foxx (Corinne's dad), Isabel Celeste (Rosario's mom), Alaia Baldwin, Abby Finkenauer, Jamie Foxx and Kate Mansi.

