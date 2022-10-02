Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside the Los Angeles Premiere of BELOW THE BELT

Through the lens of endometriosis, a disease that affects 1 in 9 women, the film shows how women are often dismissed, discounted & disbelieved.

Oct. 02, 2022  

Director/Producer Shannon Cohn, along with executive producers Rosario Dawson and Corinne Foxx hosted the Los Angeles Premiere of BELOW THE BELT on Saturday, October 1 at the Directors Guild of America in Hollywood. The film is also executive produced by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Mae Whitman.

Guests a last night's premiere included film subjects including Mary Alice Hatch, Emily Hatch Manwaring, Dr. Iris Orbuch, Jenneh Rishe, plus special guests including Jamie Foxx (Corinne's dad), Isabel Celeste (Rosario's mom), Alaia Baldwin, Abby Finkenauer, Jamie Foxx and Kate Mansi.

Check out photos from the premiere below!

Through the personal & inspiring stories of four women urgently searching for answers to mysterious symptoms, BELOW THE BELT exposes widespread problems in our healthcare system that disproportionately affect women.

Through the lens of endometriosis, a disease that affects 1 in 9 women, the film shows how women are often dismissed, discounted & disbelieved. During the 10 years it takes to be diagnosed with endometriosis, women are often told that symptoms are in their head or part of being a woman. Due to outdated notions, they are then often treated with an array of ineffective drugs and surgeries and erroneously told that pregnancy & hysterectomy are cures. Nearly 50% of infertility cases are due to endometriosis & almost all are preventable.

From societal taboos and gender bias to misinformed doctors and financial barriers to care, BELOW THE BELT shines a light on how millions are effectively silenced and how, by fighting back, they can improve healthcare for all women.

Photo credit: Greg Grudt

Rosario Dawson, Shannon Cohn, Corinne Foxx

Rosario Dawson, Jamie Foxx, Corinne Foxx, Isabel Celeste

Kyung Jeon-Miranda, Shannon Cohn, Emily Hatchman Waring, Jenneh Ricshe

Panel

