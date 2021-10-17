Photos: Inside Last Night's Annual LA Dance Project Gala

Casamigos joined Benjamin Millepied and his foundation LA Dance Project last night for its annual gala. Joined by wife Natalie Portman, Millepied hosted guests including Jane Fonda, Mindy Kaling, Jodie Foster, Andie MacDowell and Paula Abdul. Before guests saw an amazing performance by the dance company, Millepied thanked the crowd for their attendance and support and treated them all to Casamigos Blanco shots. Photos from the gala can be found below.

Per their website, L.A. Dance Project (LADP) expands the boundaries of dance as an art form and redefines how we interact and relate with movement in the modern world. Informed by collaborative partnerships with traditional and emerging artists, performance work, commissions, residencies, and community programming, our mission is to inspire, create, educate and change perspectives through the accessible and transformative power of dance in Los Angeles and around the world.

"LA is where our work is created and where it is first presented. LADP is a live art experience, it is now, more than ever, an antidote to our society." - Benjamin Millepied, LADP co-founder