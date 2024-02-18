Photos: Go Inside the Opening of The Hollywood Museum's Black History Month Exhibit THIS JOINT IS JUMPIN

This week, Donelle Dadigan (Founder/President of The Hollywood Museum) joined many personalities, as they honor Black History Month with a new exhibit “THIS JOINT IS JUMPIN” a celebration of Black Entertainers from Film, TV, Theater and Song.

There will be more than 50 black entertainers represented in this year's exhibition with their costumes, public appearance outfits, and more. Just a sampling of the stars are represented in the exhibit include Eddie Murphy, Queen Latifah, Whoopi Goldberg, Samuel L. Jackson, 50 Cent, Tiffany Haddish, RuPaul, Billy Porter, Denzel Washington, Greg Morris, Forest Whitaker, Sherman Hemsley, Viola Davis, Don Cheadle, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins, Petri Hawkins Byrd, Nell Carter, Wayne Brady, Jimmie “JJ” Walker, Jackee` Harry, Rico Anderson, Jeremy “Ro” Brooks, Rodney Allen Rippy, and costumes from Female singers including Pearl Bailey, Lena Horne, Natalie Cole, Eartha Kitt, Whitney Houston, The Pointer Sisters, Ella Fitzgerald and many others.



Among the Celebrities that were in attendance included speakers, Chrystee Pharris (Passions/Monogomy), Rico E. Anderson (Truth Be Told/ S.W.A.T. ), Rodney Allen Rippy (Oh God 2), Phil Morris (Seinfeld, Mission Impossible), Cassandra Creech (The Bold and the Beautiful), Diamond White (The Bold and the Beautiful), as well as celebrated guests including, Kim Estes (Primetime Emmy Winner), Kristos Andrews (The Bay), Sandro Monetti (CNN Royal Reporter), George Chakiris (Academy Award winner/ Westside Story), Gregori Martin (The Bay), Erin Murphy (Bewitched), Kate Linder (Young & The Restless), Jerome “Ro" Brooks (Tyler Perry's The have and Have Not's), Rachel Kylian (Magnum P.I./And Just Like That), Keith Coogan (Toy Soldiers), Kathy Garver (Family Affair), Diana Lansleen (Days of our Lives), Melissa Niece Smith (The Dream/The Discovery Pod with Eve), Jax Malcom (Jammin Across the USA ), Patti Negri (Ghost Adventures), Jan Lucanus (Justice for Hire), Jeremy Miller (Growing Pains), Don Fullilove (Back To The Future), Meredith Thomas (Feud/Disconnected), Kathy Kolla (VegHead, Plastic Daydream ), Vanessa Angel (Sins of the Preachers Wife/Kingpin), Kathleen Bradley (Friday/ Price is Right),) among others.

The Hollywood Museum, located in the historic Max Factor Building is the official museum of Hollywood and a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation showcasing more than 10,000 Authentic Show Business Treasures, spotlighting 100 years of Hollywood history - from the Silents to Talkies. The museum features Hollywood's Golden Era of Film Noir, Television, and its Pioneer Years, through the rebellious 60s, special effects 70s, evolving 80s, involved 90s, technological 2000s, and beyond to current day heartthrobs! The Hollywood Museum's exhibits showcase the best in film, network and cable television, and new digital platforms featuring iconic and fan favorites! The Hollywood Museum offers visitors the most extensive collection of Hollywood memorabilia in the world - featuring the glamour of Hollywood legends and stars - past, present and in the making. The Hollywood Museum includes one-of-a-kind costumes, props, photographs, scripts, stars' car collections, personal artifacts, posters, and memorabilia from favorite stars, films and TV shows. Located in the heart of Hollywood, at the corner of Hollywood Blvd and Highland Ave, just steps from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Hollywood Museum has been named the #1 top tourist attraction in Hollywood by LA Weekly and recently the #1 spot on “Things to Do” by leading travel bloggers, as well as one of the "Top 10" Museums in LA by the LA Tourism and Convention Board and Trip Advisor.



