Photos: Go Inside the CHILDREN'S & FAMILY CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS with JoJo Siwa, Raven-Symoné, and More!

The awards took place on December 10th at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. 

Dec. 11, 2022  

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced the winners of the very first Children's & Family Creative Arts Emmy® Awards which took place on Saturday, December 10th at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.

Check out photos from the event below!

"Launching in 2022, tonight's ceremony marks the first standalone expansion of the Emmy Award competition since 1979, and establishes a dedicated ceremony separate from the Daytime Emmy Awards, which had been home to children's and family programming categories," said Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS. "Children's & Family content represents the fastest-growing genre that NATAS awards, and this weekend's ceremonies herald an exciting milestone in our Emmy® award history."

The event's host, JoJo Siwa, is a bestselling author, singer and film star and has over 60.5 million followers on social media and 3.6 billion views on YouTube. She was named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in 2020.

The ceremony included these talented artists and performers:

  • Malia Baker & Sophie Grace: The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)
  • Ben Giroux: Henry Danger, The Adventures of Kid Danger, and Danger Force and voice of the main character in Big Nate (Nickelodeon on Paramount+)
  • Donkey Hodie & Purple Panda (PBS Kids)
  • Shaylee Mansfield & Jevon Whetter: Deaf actress/sign over artist and American Sign Language consultant whose work is represented in deaf characters in Madagascar: A Little Wild (Hulu & Peacock)
  • Kyla Pratt (The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Disney+) & John Salley (NBA legend and Sneakerella actor, Disney+)
  • Martin P. Robinson: Legendary puppeteer who has been with Sesame Street since 1980, providing voices and puppeteering for Mr. Snuffleupagus, Telly Monster, Slimey the Worm, Martians and more. Built, designed, and performed the Audrey II puppets for Little Shop of Horrors.
  • Special performance by XOMG POP!, the all-girl pop group created by Jess and JoJo Siwa.

The Children's & Family awards are the first standalone expansion of the Emmy Award competition in 43 years receiving almost 3,000 entries and marking the successful culmination of the first full year of the realignment between NATAS and the Television Academy.

Tonight's presentation was produced by NATAS with Lisa Armstrong and Adam Sharp, Executive Producers, David Parks, Director and Executive Producer, Rachel Schwartz, Writer, and Brent Stanton and Rachel Schwartz, Children's & Family Administration.

The Children's & Family Emmy ceremony was streamed live on NATAS' dedicated viewing platform powered by Vimeo, available on the web at Watch.TheEmmys.TV and via The Emmys® apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku (full list at apps.theemmys.tv).

The complete list of winners is also available on the National Television Academy's website: theemmys.tv

All voting was tabulated by the accounting firm of Lutz & Carr, LLP.

Danielle Fishel

Danielle Fishel and Guest

Raven-Symone

XOMG POP!

Jojo Siwa

Jojo Siwa


