Photos: Go Inside the ALL OF US STRANGERS Premiere with CASAMIGOS

Last night in Los Angeles, Casamigos joined Fox Searchlight at the premiere of their new drama “All Of Us Strangers”. Cast members Claire Foy, Andrew Scott, Jamie Bell and more guests including Jodie Turner-Smith, Molly Shannon, Kate Mara, Kevin Woo, Zane Phillips and more enjoyed a private screening and Casamigos cocktails at the after party held at Hippo in Pasadena.
Check out photos below!
Casamigos served three specialty cocktails curated just for the event: Guava Picante Margaritas, Passion Fruit Margaritas and Espresso Martinis.
All of Us Strangers will be released in theatres on December 22.
One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (a screenwriter, played by Andrew Scott) has a chance encounter with his mysterious neighbor Harry (Paul Mescal) that punctures the rhythm of his everyday life.
As Adam and Harry get closer, Adam is pulled back to his childhood home where it appears his long-dead parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) are both living and look the same age as the day they died thirty years before.
Written and directed by Andrew Haigh, the film was produced by Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, and Sarah Harvey.
Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images
Jamie Bell, Andrew Scott, and Claire Foy
Jamie Bell, Andrew Scott, and Claire Foy
Kate Mara and Jodie Turner-Smith
Molly Shannon and Andrew Scott
Torian Miller and Zane Phillips
