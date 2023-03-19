Photos: Go Inside THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS 50th Anniversary Celebration

The cast and crew of CBS and Sony Television's THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS celebrated the 50th anniversary of daytime's #1 drama at an exclusive event on Friday, March 17, in Los Angeles at The Vibiana.

Check out the photos below!

During the event, Lauralee Bell was joined by her brother Bradley P. Bell (executive producer and head writer of THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL) in remarks honoring their parents William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, the creators of THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS.

Attending were nearly 60 current and former cast members, crew, friends and family to commoremate Y&R's golden anniversary, including Linden Ashby, Catherine Bach, Peter Barton, Jaime Lyn Bauer, Lauralee Bell, Peter Bergman, Eric Braeden, Tracey Bregman, Lily Brooks O'Briant, Kimberlin Brown, Sean Carrigan, Sharon Case, Tricia Cast, Judith Chapman, Tamara Clatterbuck, Angell Conwell, Michael Corbett, Barbara Crampton, Michael Damian, Sean Dominic, Melissa Claire Egan, Cait Fairbanks, Conner Floyd, Adrienne Frantz, Jacob Aaron Gaines, Jennifer Gareis, Rory Gibson, Michael Graziadei, Camryn Grimes, Mark Grossman, Tom Hallick, Elizabeth Hendrickson, Courtney Hope, James Hyde, Bryton James, Sean Kanan, Kelly Kruger, Ashley Jones, Christel Khalil, Katherine Kelly Lang, Christian Le Blanc, Roberta Leighton, Kate Linder, Loren Lott, Janice Lynde, Judah Mackey, Beth Maitland, John McCook, Phil Morris, John O'Hurley, Melissa Ordway, Robert Parucha, J. Eddie Peck, Scott Reeves, Veronica Redd, Victoria Rowell, Brytni Sarpy, Melody Thomas Scott, Trevor St. John, Zach Tinker, Jason Thompson, Heather Tom, Jordi Vilasuso, Susan Walters, Jess Walton, Patty Weaver, Lauren Woodland and more.

Special anniversary episodes of THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS begin March 23, 2023. Romance, intrigue, and suspense will take center stage as the residents of Genoa City celebrate the town's bicentennial at a glamorous masquerade ball hosted by the iconic couple Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott). It will be a night to remember with visits from fan favorites and secrets are revealed, forever changing the lives for the residents of Genoa City.

On Monday March 27, CBS will present THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, AN ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT SPECIAL, at 8 pm ET/PT. The one-hour celebration is hosted by ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT's Nischelle Turner and will feature footage and interviews with Y&R cast members from the past 50 years, current exclusive interviews with fan-favorite cast members, and never-before-seen moments from the ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT vault.



THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS is broadcast on weekdays (12:30-1:30 PM, ET/11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network and is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company in association with Sony Pictures Television. Josh Griffith is the show's executive producer and head writer.