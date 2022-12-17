Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of AIN'T TOO PROUD in Los Angeles

Ain't Too Proud runs at the Ahmanson through January 1st.

Dec. 17, 2022  

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations opened at Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theater on Thursday, December 15th and runs through January 1st.

Check out photos from the opening below!

Featuring the Grammy winning songs and Tony winning moves, "Ain't Too Proud" is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one and being voted the greatest R&B group of all time by Billboard Magazine in 2017. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest.

Leading the cast of "Ain't Too Proud" as The Temptations are Jalen Harris as 'Eddie Kendricks,' Harrell Holmes Jr. as 'Melvin Franklin,' James T. Lane as 'Paul Williams,' and joining directly from the Broadway company are Marcus Paul James as 'Otis Williams,' and Elijah Ahmad Lewis as 'David Ruffin.' The touring company also features Michael Andreaus, Gregory Carl Banks Jr., Brian C. Binion, Reed Campbell, Lawrence Dandridge, Shayla Brielle G., Treston J. Henderson, Najah Hetsberger, Devin Holloway, Jamari Johnson Williams, Kyshawn Lane, Traci Elaine Lee, Brett Michael Lockley, Dwayne P. Mitchell, Amber Mariah Talley, Christian Thompson, Andrew Volzer, and Nazarria Workman.

Tickets for "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations" are currently on sale and start at $40. They will be available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 972-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. See the smash-hit production where it all began through January 1st.

Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging

Ain't Too Proud
Deon T. Jones

Ain't Too Proud
Cameron J. Ross

Ain't Too Proud
Krystian Lyttle

Ain't Too Proud
Trisha Mann-Grant

Ain't Too Proud
Barrett Foa

Ain't Too Proud
Meghan Pressman

Ain't Too Proud
Mara Marini

Ain't Too Proud
Patrick Cage

Ain't Too Proud
Antonique Smith

Ain't Too Proud
Tracie Thoms

Ain't Too Proud
Sergio Trujillo

Ain't Too Proud
Justina Machado

Ain't Too Proud
Courtney B. Vance

Ain't Too Proud
Courtney B. Vance and Bassett Vance Production team members

Ain't Too Proud
Anika Noni Rose

Ain't Too Proud
Kate Linder

Ain't Too Proud
Vanessa Estelle Williams

Ain't Too Proud
Karla Gordy Bristol and Iris Gordy

Ain't Too Proud
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons

Ain't Too Proud
Devere Rogers

Ain't Too Proud
Delane Vaughn

Ain't Too Proud
Alexandra Grey

Ain't Too Proud
Sharon and Scott Frankfurt

Ain't Too Proud
Samantha Fekete

Ain't Too Proud
Ryan McCartan

Ain't Too Proud
Patricia Cuffie-Jones

Ain't Too Proud
Kelly Jenrette

Ain't Too Proud
Stefanie Spruill

Ain't Too Proud
Terrence Terrell

Ain't Too Proud
Rob Nagel and Heather Allyn

Ain't Too Proud
Asher Bishop

Ain't Too Proud
Lizza Monet Morales

Ain't Too Proud
Gregg T. Daniel and Veralyn Jones

Ain't Too Proud
Celia Ward-Wallace and Joe Ward-Wallace

Ain't Too Proud
Victoria Richards

Ain't Too Proud
Brett Michael Lockley, Traci Elaine Lee and Treston J. Henderson

Ain't Too Proud
Christian Thompson

Ain't Too Proud
Brian C. Binion

Ain't Too Proud
Treston J. Henderson

Ain't Too Proud
Jamari Johnson Williams

Ain't Too Proud
Brett Michael Lockley

Ain't Too Proud
Omar Madden

Ain't Too Proud
Devin Holloway

Ain't Too Proud
Dwayne P. Mitchell

Ain't Too Proud
Michael Andreaus

Ain't Too Proud
Gregory Carl Banks Jr.

Ain't Too Proud
Reed Campbell

Ain't Too Proud
Lawrence Dandridge

Ain't Too Proud
Traci Elaine Lee

Ain't Too Proud
Najah Hetsberger

Ain't Too Proud
Shayla Brielle G.

Ain't Too Proud
Quiana Onraea??l Holmes

Ain't Too Proud
Nazarria Workman

Ain't Too Proud
Amber Mariah Talley

Ain't Too Proud
Otis Williams and Shelly Berger

Ain't Too Proud
Marcus Paul James

Ain't Too Proud
James T. Lane

Ain't Too Proud
Elijah Ahmad Lewis

Ain't Too Proud
Harrell Holmes Jr.

Ain't Too Proud
Jalen Harris

Ain't Too Proud
William Stanford Davis, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter and Courtney B. Vance

Ain't Too Proud
Otis Williams and Courtney B. Vance

Ain't Too Proud
Ron Tyson, Scott Frankfurt, Sharon Frankfurt, Otis Williams and Harry Weinger

Ain't Too Proud
The company of a?oeAin't Too Proud a?" The Life and Times of The Temptationsa??

Ain't Too Proud
Shelly Berger and Otis Williams




