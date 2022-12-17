Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of AIN'T TOO PROUD in Los Angeles

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations opened at Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theater on Thursday, December 15th and runs through January 1st.

Featuring the Grammy winning songs and Tony winning moves, "Ain't Too Proud" is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one and being voted the greatest R&B group of all time by Billboard Magazine in 2017. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest.

Leading the cast of "Ain't Too Proud" as The Temptations are Jalen Harris as 'Eddie Kendricks,' Harrell Holmes Jr. as 'Melvin Franklin,' James T. Lane as 'Paul Williams,' and joining directly from the Broadway company are Marcus Paul James as 'Otis Williams,' and Elijah Ahmad Lewis as 'David Ruffin.' The touring company also features Michael Andreaus, Gregory Carl Banks Jr., Brian C. Binion, Reed Campbell, Lawrence Dandridge, Shayla Brielle G., Treston J. Henderson, Najah Hetsberger, Devin Holloway, Jamari Johnson Williams, Kyshawn Lane, Traci Elaine Lee, Brett Michael Lockley, Dwayne P. Mitchell, Amber Mariah Talley, Christian Thompson, Andrew Volzer, and Nazarria Workman.

Tickets for "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations" are currently on sale and start at $40. They will be available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 972-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. See the smash-hit production where it all began through January 1st.

Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging