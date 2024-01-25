Photos: Get a First Look at TWELVE ANGRY JURORS at The Group Rep

The production will run January 26 — March 3, 2024.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

The Group Rep is continuing their 2023-24 Season with the engaging personal drama, TWELVE ANGRY JURORS, adapted by Sherman L. Sergel, based on the Emmy-winning television movie by Reginald Rose, directed by Tom Lazarus and produced for The Group Rep by Stevie Stern.  

Check out photos below!

Following the closing arguments of a murder trial, the twelve members of the jury must deliberate, with a guilty verdict meaning death for the accused, an inner-city teen. As these normal citizens try to reach a decision, one juror casts considerable doubt on the elements of the case. Initially broadcast on television in 1954, this microcosm of society mirrors the conflicts, beliefs and compassion of humanity, and is still amazingly relevant today. The democratic jury system is meant to be impersonal, but it ultimately becomes personal, revealing, and passionate, as anger rears its dramatic head. 

The Group Rep cast features the talents of Linda Alznauer (Juror 4), Jane Bonem (Guard), Paul Cady (Juror 2), Belinda Howell (Juror 10), Stephanie T. Keefer (Juror 11), Stan Mazin (Juror 9), Bob McCollum (Judge), Richard Reich (Juror 7), Mark Stancato (Juror 3), Melissa Strauss (Juror 1), Neil Thompson (Juror 8), Cathy Diane Tomlin (Juror 6), Mouchette van Helsdingen (Juror 12), Tamir Yardenne (Juror 5) and Tilly Ye (Juror 6 – Feb. 16 – 18).

The Production Team includes Tom Lazarus (Set Design), Frank McKown (Lighting Design), Shon LeBlanc (Costume Design), Steve Shaw (Sound Design), Kristin Stancato (Stage Manager), Denise Downer (Marketing), Nora Feldman (Public Relations), Doug Haverty (Graphic Design), Kristin Stancato (Webmaster & Online Marketing), Doug Engalla (Promotional Video & Photography), Jackie Hearn (Social Media), and is produced for The Group Rep by Stevie Stern. 

January 26 — March 3, 2024. Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm. After the Matinee Talkback with cast and staff 1/28 & 2/4. Running time 90 minutes. No Intermission. General Admission: $35. Seniors & Students with ID: $30. Parties 10+: $25. Tickets & information: Click Here and 818.763.5990. Lonny Chapman Theatre – Main Stage, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood 91601. 
 

Photo credit: Doug Engalla 

The cast

Neil Thompson, Stan Mazin, Belinda Howell, Stephanie Keefer, Mouchette van Helsdingen, Melissa Strauss, Mark Stancato, Linda Alznauer, Tamir Yardenne, Cathy Diane Tomlin, Richard Reich

Neil Thompson, Stan Mazin, Cathy Diane Tomln, Belinda Howel

Neil Thompson, Tamir Yardenne, Stan Mazin, Belinda Howell, Melissa Strauss, Mouchette van Helsdingen, Linda Alznauer, Cathy Diane Tomlin, Mark Stancato, Stephanie Keefer, Richard Reich, Paul Cady

Richard Reich, Cathy Diane Tomlin, Linda Alznauer, Neil Thompson, Mark Stancato, Tamir Yardenne, Paul Cady, Belinda Howell, Mouchette van Helsdingen 

Richard Reich, Linda Alznauer, Tilly Ye, Paul Cady

Richard Reich, Neil Thompson, Stan Mazin, Belinda Howell

Richard Reich, Paul Cady, Mouchette van Helsdingen, Melissa Strauss, Stephanie Keefer

Richard Reich, Stephanie Keefer

Tamir Yardenne




