Photos: First Look at the West Coast Premiere of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at The Fountain Theatre

What's more important: writing the truth, or telling a good story? The Fountain Theatre's West Coast premiere of the Broadway hit play, The Lifespan of a Fact, opens tonight at the Fountain Theatre in East Hollywood, with multiple award-winning director Simon Levy at the helm.

Check out photos from the production below!



Written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell and based on the nonfiction book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal, this highly entertaining, very funny new play follows Fingal (Jonah Robinson), a young intern at an elite New York magazine. Fingal's first assignment from his editor (Inger Tudor) is to fact check an essay written by a highly celebrated and cantankerous author (Ron Bottitta as John D'Agata). What Jim finds turns his world upside down. Thought-provoking, with zinging one-liners, The Lifespan of a Fact explodes into a hilarious slugfest between "facts" and "truth," making it hard to imagine a play ever being more timely.



"The play urges us to take a harder look at the content we read and the stories we're told - even from sources we trust," says Fountain artistic director Stephen Sachs.



The Fountain's creative team includes scenic designer Joel Daavid, lighting designer Alison Brummer, sound designer Marc Antonio Pritchett, costume designer Michael Mullen, video designer Nicholas Santiago and properties designer Joyce Hutter. The production stage manager is Hannah Raymond. Stephen Sachs and James Bennett produce for the Fountain Theatre.



The Lifespan of a Fact opens tonight, February 18, and runs through April 2. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (323) 663-1525 or go to www.FountainTheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Jenny Graham