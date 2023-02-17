Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the Group Rep's World Premiere LOVE...OR BEST OFFER

The production runs through March 19.

Feb. 17, 2023  

LOVE...or Best Offer, written by Phil Olson and the Winner of the Robert J. Pickering Award for Playwriting Excellence, runs through March 19 at the Lonny Chapman Theatre in North Hollywood, CA. The play is directed by Doug Engalla and produced by Aly York for the Group Rep.

Check out photos from the production below!

LOVE...or Best Offer is a romantic comedy about the trials and tribulations, mostly trials, of online dating in the "over 50" generation. Cheryl is a widow of two years, Stan is newly divorced. After failed blind dates, their best friends - Lori and Dave - convince them to try a new online dating with the new dating website "Friends, Love or Whatever." Coached with the worst dating advice in the world from their well-intentioned friends, Cheryl and Stan, set out to find happiness and true love, online.

All the trials and tribulations of online dating come to the forefront, including overcoming heartbreak and rejection, all in an effort to find love, or best offer.

Love...or Best Offer is not a typical Phil Olson play. He is best known for his Don't Hug Me Series, A Nice Family Gathering, A Nice Family Christmas, and Mom's Gift among his 18 published plays. This one is inspired by the real love of his life, who has a special needs daughter (of whom Phil is now sharing responsibility). There are still laughs, along with a lot of heart and integrity which anyone, young or old, can relate to.

LOVE...or Best Offer is having a rolling world premiere with the Group Rep at the front of the wave. This play is currently in the hands of Samuel French/Concord Theatrical and will be available soon.

The cast features the talents of Stephanie Colet (Lori), Kathleen Delaney (Cheryl), Doug Haverty (Stan) and Marc Antonio Pritchett (Dave).

Production/Creative Team includes Olson/Engalla (Set Design), Douglas Gabrielle (Lighting Design), JC Gafford (Sound Design/Assistant Director), Art and Soul (Graphic Design), John Ledley (Stage Manager), Kristin Stancato (Online Marketing); Denise Downer, Michael Gabiano and Jackie Shearn (Social Media) and Doug Engalla (Promotional Video and Photography).

Photo Credit: Doug Engalla

Photos: First Look at the Group Rep's World Premiere LOVE...OR BEST OFFER
Stephanie Colet and Doug Haverty

Photos: First Look at the Group Rep's World Premiere LOVE...OR BEST OFFER
Stephanie Colet and Doug Haverty

Photos: First Look at the Group Rep's World Premiere LOVE...OR BEST OFFER
Kathleen Delaney and Stephanie Colet

Photos: First Look at the Group Rep's World Premiere LOVE...OR BEST OFFER
Kathleen Delaney and Stephanie Colet

Photos: First Look at the Group Rep's World Premiere LOVE...OR BEST OFFER
Doug Haverty and Marc Antonio Pritchett

Photos: First Look at the Group Rep's World Premiere LOVE...OR BEST OFFER
Doug Haverty and Marc Antonio Pritchett




