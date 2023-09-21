Photos: First Look at the Group Rep's MOTEL 66

Performances run September 21 - October 22.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

All new production photos have been released for The Group Rep's production of MOTEL 66, running Sept. 21 - Oct. 22, Upstairs on the second floor of the Lonny Chapman Theatre, in North Hollywood, CA.

Check out the photos below!

The Group Rep presents MOTEL 66, eight brand new one-act plays set in different cities along ‘Get Your Kicks on Route 66’.  Why Route 66? What relevance does an old highway going from Chicago to Santa Monica bring to light? 

Well, Route 66 starts in the heart of the country and goes west like the path of the dreamer where you run into all types of people and all kinds of stories as humans take to the highway; sometimes in search of something; sometimes transitioning; sometimes reflecting.  

The production team includes Brent Beerman (Producer), Helen O’Brien (Managing Director), Mareli Mitchel-Shields (Dramaturg), Nick Foran (Lights & Sound Design), Paul Reid (Stage Manager), John Ledley (Booth Technician), Reginald Johnson (Asst. Stage Manager), Denise Downer (Marketing/Social Media), Kristin Stancato (Webmaster/Online Marketing), Doug Haverty (Graphic Designer), Jackie Hearn (Photography/Social Media), and Bridget Murray (Social Media). 

Photo Credit: Jackie Shearn

Bert Emmett, Clara Rodriguez

Bert Emmett, Clara Rodriguez, Cathy Diane Tomlin

Melissa Lugo, Cierra Lundy

Melissa Lugo, Cierra Lundy

Lloyd Pedersen, Sasha Izabela Kartman

Lloyd Pedersen, Sasha Izabela Kartman

Jessica Kent, Joe Clabby

Larry Eisenberg, Joe Clabby

Sean Babcock, Joe Clabby, Larry Eisenberg

Julie Davis, Mark Stancato

Mark Stancato, Bailey Warner

Brad Kahn, Diane Linder

Diane Linder, Tack Sappington, Brad Kahn

Bonnie Snyder

Danny Salay, Laureen Faye, Bonnie Snyder, Pascal Gigon

Danny Salay, Pascal Gigon

Cynthia Bryant, Miguel Chavez

Miguel Chavez, Cynthia Bryant



